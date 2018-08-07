Ellie Goulding Is Engaged — and She Announced the Big News in a Totally Traditional Way

Ellie Goulding is engaged!

The British singer-songwriter, 31, and her boyfriend Caspar Jopling are tying the knot, sharing the happy news in the most traditional fashion — in the marriage section of the U.K’s The Times newspaper.

“The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands,” read the announcement in Tuesday’s paper.

Goulding — who used her full name, Elena, in the formal announcement — has been dating New York-based art dealer Jopling for 18 months.

The singer’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, though Goulding seemingly confirmed the news Wednesday morning. “Thank you so much for all your lovely messages,” she tweeted. “Sending a lot of love and big hugs to my fans and I promise I’ll be back soon.”

Thank you so much for all your lovely messages x — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) August 8, 2018

Sending a lot of love and big hugs to my fans and I promise I’ll be back soon x — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) August 8, 2018

Jopling was educated at the prestigious Eton College in the U.K. — where Prince Harry and Prince William also studied — before studying history of art and architecture and film studies at Harvard. He now works in corporate development and strategy for Sotheby’s in their New York office.

With royal connections — Goulding sang at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, and the couple recently enjoyed a vacation to Jordan with Princess Beatrice in April — there may even be some royal guests on the invite list.

Aside from wedding planning, Goulding is currently recording her fourth album in London, and preparing to perform for the first time in South Korea next month.