Ellie Goulding 'Can't Wait' to Be a 'Loved Up Wife' After Quietly Announcing Engagement

Ellie Goulding can’t wait to be a Mrs.!

The singer, 31, thanked her fans and followers for their support on Instagram Thursday, days after she and fiancé Caspar Jopling quietly announced their engagement in the marriage section of the U.K’s The Times newspaper.

“You’re the most wonderful person I’ve ever known, and I can’t wait to be your very giggly, in awe and loved up wife,” Goulding said of New York-based art dealer Jopling.

“I tend to keep my life very private these days and I have enjoyed the time I’ve had away from all the madness. But we’ve had so many beautiful messages of support and love the past few days, as have our families, that we wanted to say thank you so much! We appreciate it more than you could ever know,” said the Grammy nominee, whose full name is Elena Jane Goulding.

RELATED: Ellie Goulding Announced Her Engagement in a Totally Traditional Way

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Joplin James Devaney/WireImage

In addition to the sweet message, the star shared a black-and-white photo of the engaged couple with Goulding giving Jopling a kiss on the cheek. They had been dating for 18 months before he proposed.

Jopling also thanked followers for their well-wishes on Instagram, showing the first photo of Goulding’s diamond engagement ring.

“I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person. No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love,” he captioned a photo of his fiancée who showed off her left hand for the camera.

“There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with. I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future. I love you Elena. And thank you to all of you that have sent such loving messages today,” he added.

RELATED: All the Celeb Couples Who Got Engaged in 2018 — So Far

Goulding’s husband-to-be was educated at the prestigious Eton College in the U.K. — where Prince Harry and Prince William also studied — before studying the history of art and architecture and film studies at Harvard. He now works in corporate development and strategy for Sotheby’s in their New York office.

Goulding also has royal connections of her own. She performed at the April 2011 wedding reception of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and she was rumored to have dated Prince Harry in June 2016.

She is also friends with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as well as her fiancé Jack Brooksbank.

Goulding is currently recording her fourth album in London, and preparing to perform for the first time in South Korea next month.