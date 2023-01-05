Ellie Goulding Says — Again! — That the Rumor She Cheated on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan Is 'False'

Ellie Goulding is setting the record straight — again — after a fan accused her of cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan in the past.

Over the weekend, the "Love Me Like You Do" singer, 36, shared a TikTok of herself dressed up in a black jumpsuit as she danced along to Harry Styles' "As It Was."

"Quick boob check then we're birthday groovin 🤣🖤," she captioned the video.

In the comments section, a TikTok user wrote, "Can't believe u cheated on Ed with Niall, but slay fr (for real)."

Goulding then shut down the statement by writing back, "False!!!!! But also slay."

In 2014, Sheeran made headlines when tabloids reported that his song "Don't" was inspired by Goulding — and fans believed that she cheated on the British star with then-One Direction's Niall Horan.

During an interview with ELLE UK in July 2015, however, she addressed the rumor regarding the "Lego House" singer, 31.

"I did go on a few dates with Niall, but I was never in a relationship with Ed," she explained. "I have absolutely no idea where that came from and why it was turned into such a big thing."

Goulding went on to blast the double standard women in music face, recounting a similar conversation she had with pal Taylor Swift, whose "Bad Blood" music video she had just starred in.

"I find it so frustrating that female musicians are constantly defined by the men they have or haven't dated. It's something I've talked about with Taylor a lot. She definitely feels that. She gets bothered by it," Goulding told the mag.

"It's like, you can be a great artist, you can write great songs, but the thing that everyone is going to talk about is some relationship they think you have had or not had. It's definitely something we both think happens to female artists over male artists.' "

Meanwhile, in 2016, she opened up about her relationships with both musicians during a cover story interview with Seventeen.

On Horan, 29, Goulding said: "We're still friends. We went on a few dates, and it was really fun. He's a really, really lovely guy. He's got the biggest sense of humor, he's very caring, and I see him as a genuine friend in the industry."

She added of Sheeran, referencing her 2015 song "On My Mind," "We've known each other for a few years. I think he's a really nice guy and a brilliant musician. We've bumped into each other and we've hung out and stuff, but the thing is if I hang out with someone, it's instantly like I'm 'dating' them. We were never in a relationship. My song is not about him."

Since then, however, Goulding married Caspar Jopling in 2019 and welcomed their first baby, son Arthur, in May 2021. Meanwhile, Sheeran married his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn in December 2018. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica in August 2020 and their second daughter — whose name he's yet to reveal — in May 2022.