Ellen DeGeneres Tricks Halsey Into Confirming Evan Peters Is Her Boyfriend: 'I Wasn't Ready'

Image zoom Halsey and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ellen DeGeneres isn’t opposed to using scare tactics on her interview subjects — especially during Halloween.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Halsey received quite the shock right after the daytime talk show host brought up the subject of her relationship with Evan Peters. Midway through the interview, an Ellen crew member in a long black wig shot up from the table next to Halsey, igniting a loud scream from the singer.

“You distracted me with the boyfriend question,” Halsey, 25, said, caught off guard by the ambush-scare. “I wasn’t ready.”

“That’s what you call the one-two punch,” responded DeGeneres, 61, laughing at her guest’s reaction.

After catching her breath and laughing off the outburst, Haley added, “I don’t know what’s scarier though … having to talk about my boyfriend on TV or having that happen? It was a double whammy.”

Image zoom Evan Peters and Halsey Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

RELATED: Meet the New Celebrity Fall Couples of 2019

The talk show appearance marks the first time Halsey publicly labeled Peters, 32, her boyfriend. The couple was first spotted on a date together at Los Angeles’ Six Flags Magic Mountain on Sept. 21. One onlooker said Peters appeared to be “flirting” with Halsey as they stood in line for a roller coaster at the amusement park.

The singer later made her relationship with the American Horror Story actor Instagram-official ahead of a Halloween party she hosted on Friday where the two were spotted holding hands. Their romance was then on full display at the AHS 100th episode party in L.A. on Sunday, where Peters and the singer walked the red carpet together in a Sonny and Cher couple’s costume.

At the party, Halsey and Peters displayed their affection by kissing each other — one table away from his ex-fiancée, Emma Roberts, 28.

RELATED: 15 Times Ellen DeGeneres Hilariously Scared Her Celebrity Guests

Image zoom BACKGRID

RELATED: Every Must-See Photo of Stars Celebrating Halloween 2019

Halsey recently broke off her relationship with singer Yungblud and addressed the split in a since-deleted tweet, writing, “Sometimes. People just break up. It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f—ed up. Sometimes. It just happens. Because life is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on.”

After the shock of DeGeneres’ televised scare wore off — a prank the host deemed “probably one of the best scares we’ve done” — Halsey laughed off the embarrassment, telling DeGeneres, “You have the best job in the world.”