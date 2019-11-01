Scared as Hell! Ellen DeGeneres Sends Producer Andy into Another Haunted House — with Lizzo

Forget “Good as Hell,” Lizzo was scared as hell this Halloween!

The singer, 31, joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer Andy Lassner on assignment to champion through the “Pandora’s Cabinet of Curiosity” house at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles.

Both terrified, the pair hold onto each other for dear life as they scream their way through the attraction, during which Lizzo hilariously references her own song, calling themselves “100 percent that scary ass bitch.”

From twerking on one of the scarers to falling on to her feet due to fright, the star had no shortage of jumpy encounters, even using Lassner as a human shield at one point.

“It looks waaaay less scary than it was… don’t get it twisted… w/out that light it was a nightmare,” Lizzo later tweeted.

Couldn’t be happier that October is over pic.twitter.com/SNBClEjHMl — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 1, 2019

Unfortunately for me, there’s a second haunted house tomorrow. This time with ⁦@lizzo⁩ pic.twitter.com/NjVfrRNp15 — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 31, 2019

This year, Lassner also went through the Us-themed house at the park’s annual Halloween Horror Nights event with actress Tiffany Haddish.

Meanwhile, for the spooky holiday, Lizzo creatively referenced one of her popular lyrics for her costume.

“IDK y’all … this year for Halloween I decided to not wear a costume,” she jokingly wrote on social media, along with a video of her dressed up as a DNA kit, a line from her single “Truth Hurts.”

The DIY outfit even featured an oversized mouth swab and the results “100% THAT BITCH” spelled out on her body.