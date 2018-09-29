Elle Macpherson Says Billy Joel 'Ousted' Her from Apartment for Future Wife Christie Brinkley

Elle Macpherson is opening up about her relationship with the “Piano Man.”

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Macpherson said that while she was dating and living with Billy Joel in the 1980s, he kicked her out of the apartment because of his blossoming relationship with Christie Brinkley, whom he went on to marry.

“Billy Joel said in his autobiography that he brought Christie Brinkley back to his penthouse and you were there waiting for him. What happened that night and how do you look back on your relationship?” a fan asked the supermodel, 54, during the talk show on Thursday.

“There was some overlap,” host Andy Cohen remarked, referring to Joel’s previous admission that he dated both women at the same time.

Macpherson went on to explain that at the time of the incident, she was living with Joel, 69, in Central Park West in uptown Manhattan.

“I think he was dating Christie at the time, just starting to,” she shared. “So yeah, I got ousted, what can I say?”

She then weighed in on a long-standing question about whether “Uptown Girl” is about her or Brinkley.

“I think it’s [about] all the uptown girls, put it that way,” she remarked, adding, “he liked tall girls.”

In his 2014 biography, Billy Joel: The Definitive Biography, the singer revealed that prior to marrying Brinkley, 64, he enjoyed a fling Macpherson, who was then 19 years old.

During that time, Joel brought Brinkley up to his penthouse one night, where they were surprised by Macpherson as soon as the elevator doors opened. “Part of me thought, ‘Oh god,’ ” Joel said in the biography. “Another part of me was going, ‘Holy crap, if my friends could see me now!’ ”

Joel also revealed in the biography that while he did initially pen “Uptown Girl” about all the models in New York City, by the time the song hit the airwaves, it was only about one special model in particular.

While the song was originally titled “Uptown Girls,” Joel explained that it changed once he began exclusively dating Brinkley.

Brinkley also starred in the song’s music video.

Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Joel and Brinkley tied the knot in 1985 and share daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 32. After nearly 10 years of marriage, they split in 1994.

Macpherson went on to marry billionaire Jeffrey Soffer in July 2013 before calling it quits in 2017. Earlier this year, the supermodel was seen kissing former controversial British doctor Andrew Wakefield, 61.

He was banned from practicing medicine in 2010, two years after publishing a paper in which he falsely claimed that the polyvalent measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine was linked to autism. The paper has since been retracted.