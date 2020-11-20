Elle King is ready to rock.

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer will headline one of Rolling Stone's "Rooftop Sessions" live streams Friday night, performing atop an N.Y.C. building. (Click here for more information.)

"You have to look for the good in things, so after this year, anytime I get any opportunity to play, whether it's by myself or with my bandmates, it's such a blessing," King, 31, says of getting back to performing live.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Grammy-nominated singer has not been able to tour this year.

"It is really such a very deeply rooted reminder of why I love music and why this is such a beautiful version of self-expression for me," she says. "I just feel like we have to count our gratitude and all of our blessings as they come. I feel really, really lucky."

The newly engaged rocker has been focusing on songwriting throughout the pandemic, during which she relocated to Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Image zoom Elle King | Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

"I've tried to write music and I've tried to do it all different kinds of ways," says the singer, who released her In Isolation EP over the summer. "I feel lucky that I got to do a lot of Skype sessions, which honestly, I loved them — I could wear sweatpants, be in my own house and write with amazing people all over the world. It was cool."

King is currently hard at work on her third album, a follow-up to her acclaimed 2018 LP, Shake the Spirit. And she can't wait to hit the road — and the stage — again, when it's safe to do so.

"At the end of the day, safety, health, family, everyone's lives are the most important thing. If we can find a way to make everybody comfortable and then still have music, is a beautiful thing," she says.