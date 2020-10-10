The marriage proposal went down while the two were celebrating their one-year anniversary in New Mexico

Elle King Is Engaged After She & Boyfriend Dan Tooker Proposed to Each Other: We 'Had the Same Plan'

Congratulations are in order for Elle King!

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer, 31, announced her engagement to tattoo artist Dan Tooker in an Instagram post on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the musician, who is the daughter of comedian Rob Schneider, she and Tooker both proposed at the same time while celebrating their one-year anniversary in Angel Fire, New Mexico.

"We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning. I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattooker ... but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way. So I immediately got down on my knee too," she wrote alongside a slideshow of the proposal, which showed King and Tooker down on one knee at a meadow.

"I love you Daniel. 1 year down, forever to go," she continued. "I said Yes by the way and so did he! ❤️💍💫❤️."

In a video shared by King, the songstress gushed, "Dan just proposed to me the same way I proposed to him!"

"Beat her to it," her beau quipped in the clip.

Tooker also shared pictures of the surprise proposal on his Instagram, writing, "We went horse back riding and gold panning for our 1 year anniversary. I found something more precious and beautiful."

"I proposed after finding the ring in the pan and my sole [sic] mate of course had the same plan. She had a ring too for me," he recalled.

"I love you so much and couldn’t imagine eternity with anyone else," Tooker added. "I love you forever and more @elleking."

Image zoom Elle King Taylor Hill/Getty

King was previously married to Andrew Ferguson.

The pair secretly wed on Feb. 14, 2016, just three weeks after they met at a bar and one week after announcing their engagement. King publicly revealed her marriage while announcing their split in 2017 Instagram post. They reunited again briefly in 2018.

RELATED VIDEO: Comedian Rob Schneider Says That People Recognize Him Now As ‘Elle King’s Dad’

"When I love, I love very hard," King told PEOPLE of the whirlwind romance in 2018. "We were two young, crazy people."