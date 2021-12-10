Proud dad John Travolta also shared a snippet of the song, which Ella Travolta will release in January

Ella Travolta Teases Upcoming Debut Single 'Dizzy': 'All My Love and Thank You for Yours'

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the Travolta family.

Ella Travolta, the daughter of John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston, will put out her first single, "Dizzy," on Jan. 7 ahead of the release of her first EP, she said Thursday.

"I'm so excited to announce that my first single 'Dizzy' will be released on 1/7/22!" she wrote on Instagram. "You can pre-save the song now by following the link in my bio. All my love and thank you for yours ❤️"

Travolta, 21, shared a brief snippet of the piano-backed track in which she sings, "Dizzy, a little bit whoa / Oh baby when you're near me." The album art for the single features a hand-drawn image of a crying woman whose heart is growing flowers.

The aspiring actress previously teased the song on Nov. 27 with a TikTok video of her seated behind a piano, singing additional lyrics that reference the Bill Withers song "Ain't No Sunshine."

"Ain't no sunshine when you're gone / Guess Bill was right when he wrote that song / I know that she's your light now / And I laugh so hard when you make fun of me," she sings. "Though I can't make you happy / I know that, yeah / But I forget and get a little bit / Dizzy / A little bit, whoa / Oh baby when you're near me / That's all that I can do to not fall."

Travolta wrote at the time that she's been working on the project for the past year, and it was "very dear to [her] heart."

"I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year," she wrote. "Very excited (and nervous🙈). Hope you like it!❤️"

Dad John, 67, commented on the post to show his support, writing, "I'm so very proud of you Ella, it's amazing! Your thrilled Dad ❤️❤️❤️"

He also shared the clip to his own Instagram account on Thursday, encouraging fans to check out his daughter's song.

John previously opened up to PEOPLE about the pride he felt watching his daughter follow in the footsteps of him and Preston, who died of breast cancer in July 2020.

"She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous. I don't know how she came to be, and I don't take any credit other than just adoring her," the proud dad shared at the time. "And maybe that's a valid contribution."

Ella Travolta; John Travolta Ella Travolta and John Travolta | Credit: Ella Travolta Instagram

In September, Ella celebrated the wrap of her new, Alice in Wonderland-inspired film Get Lost with a series of Instagram photos, including one of her proud dad visiting her on set.

"And that's a wrap on Get Lost!!! This has been such an incredible experience," she captioned a carousel of snaps from behind the scenes. "Budapest has been a dream and most importantly I've gotten to meet and work with so many amazing people."