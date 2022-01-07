Ella Travolta 'So Happy and Excited' to Release Her First Song, 'Dizzy'

The Get Lost star dropped her first single and shared a sweet video featuring her dad, John Travolta, to mark the occasion

Ella Travolta is launching her music career!

The actress and singer, 21, released her first single Friday and shared a sweet video featuring her dad, John Travolta, to celebrate the occasion.

Ella announced the news on Instagram, where she wrote, "So happy and excited to say that my first single, "Dizzy", is out now!!! It's been a long time coming but I'm still that 14 year old weird girl at heart and I love it😉 Hope you like it, link in my bio and story❤️👏✨."

The Get Lost star sang her new song in the video, which features footage of her playing the piano and recording the track, plus scenes where she sings while looking directly into the camera.

"Get a little bit / Dizzy / A little bit, whoa / Oh baby when you're near me / That's all that I can do to not fall," she sings. "Dizzy/ When you're with me / but it's okay / love you anyway."

In the last few seconds of the video, Ella pulls in John, 67, for a cameo. Ella and her dad mouth the words to her single while "Dizzy" plays in the background. As they lip-sync to lyric, "Love you anyway," the father-daughter duo close the clip by giving each other a kiss on the cheek.

John also shared the video on his own Instagram account Friday, where he wrote in the caption, "I'm so excited for Ella! Her song, 'Dizzy,' is out right now! The link is in my stories!"

Last month, Ella teased the release of the new music on Instagram. The young singer told her fans she was dropping the single before releasing a full EP.

"I'm so excited to announce that my first single 'Dizzy' will be released on 1/7/22!" she shared. "You can pre-save the song now by following the link in my bio. All my love and thank you for yours ❤️".

In November, the star hinted at her new single with a snippet of the song posted to Instagram and TikTok. She wrote at the time, "There is something I've been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart. I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year. Very excited (and nervous🙈). Hope you like it!❤️"