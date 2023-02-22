Ella Bleu Travolta Says Dad John Is 'Really Proud' of Her Budding Music Career

The singer released her latest single "No Thank You" in December

By
Published on February 22, 2023 01:48 PM
Ella Travolta
Ella Travolta. Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Ella Bleu Travolta is coming into her own.

Speaking to PEOPLE about starring in the new Silk Nextmilk campaign, she opened up about pursuing her love for music — and the support her dad John Travolta has shown her along the way.

"Ever since I was little, I've really loved singing and performing — whether it was acting, dancing, singing," Ella, 22, tells PEOPLE.

"About two years ago at the beginning of the pandemic, I was like, 'Oh, I have some ideas for songs that I've just recorded as voice memos. I should try finishing them," she adds. "So I started completing those songs and writing them. I was like, 'Oh, I really like this.'"

Since then, she released emotional tracks "Dizzy" and "No Thank You." She also plans to release an EP later this year.

"I had never actually been in a relationship or anything, but I had watched other people be in relationships or experienced some form of love," she says about the forthcoming project's inspiration, which she plans to call The Colors of Love.

Ella (whose stage name is Ella Bleu) adds, "Each song is a different viewpoint on love, whether it's a familial or intimate relationship or anything that [involves] longing for love or unrequited love or grief and love. So, I definitely picked up things from experience, but also from friends and family and just watching other people as well."

Ella, whose parents are Travolta and the late Kelly Preston, says her dad is her biggest cheerleader.

Ella Travolta
John Travolta, Benjamin Travolta and Ella Travolta. Instagram

"He's really proud, which makes me very happy," she says. "He really likes the style of music as well. He enjoys listening to it and he will show everyone."

Earlier this year, Ella starred in a hilarious PlayStation commercial with the Grease star. And though she says they have no future plans for collaborations — Ella looks forward to doing it again. (They previously acted alongside one another in 2009's Old Dogs and 2019's The Poison Rose).

"I always jump at the opportunity to do something with my dad and we always have the most fun doing something together," she says. "So, hopefully we'll do something soon again. Maybe another project or movie. I'm always up for that."

Related Articles
Ella Travolta, Brooklyn Beckham and Sailor Brinkley Cook star in Silk Next milk's new campaign. Credit: Silk
Ella Travolta, Brooklyn Beckham and Sailor Brinkley-Cook Recreate Their Parents' Got Milk? Ads for Silk
JOHN TRAVOLTA, ELLA BLEU TRAVOLTA
John Travolta Celebrates 69th Birthday with Epic Trip to Las Vegas and Dance With Daughter Ella
John Travolta's Daughter Ella Celebrates his Birthday in IG Post
John Travolta's Daughter Ella Shares Sweet 69th Birthday Tribute: 'My Hero'
Rebecca Black
Rebecca Black Feels 'Empowered' 12 Years After Viral 'Friday' Video as She Releases Debut Album
t-mobile super bowl ad
John Travolta Goes Back to His 'Grease' Roots for Super Bowl Ad with Zach Braff and Donald Faison
Alicia Silverstone super bowl ad
Alicia as Cher! John as Danny! Stars Revisiting Beloved Former Characters for 2023 Super Bowl Commercials
John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston, daughter Ella Blue Travolta (R) and son Benjamin Travolta during the party in Honour of John Travolta's receipt of the Inaugural Variety Cinema Icon Award during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 15, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
All About John Travolta and Kelly Preston's 3 Kids
John Travolta Shares Christmas Video with Son Ben and Daughter Ella
John Travolta Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas Alongside Son Ben and Daughter Ella: Watch
John Travolta and daughter Ella Jimmy Kimmel Live!
John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute
Renée Rapp
Reneé Rapp Says Her Acting Career Inspired Her to Make 'Raw' Debut EP: 'I've Been Through Some S--t'
Ashanti performs onstage during HelloBeautiful Interludes Live presents Ashanti at Terminal West
Ashanti Hopes to Shed Light on Sexual Harassment in the Music Industry: 'It Could Happen to Anyone'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Ella Bleu Travolta attends as Karl Lagerfeld celebrates the Cara Loves Karl Capsule Collection with Cara Delevingne at SAGA on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: John Travolta arrives at G'Day USA 2020 | Standing Together Dinner on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for G'Day USA)
John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella's NYFW Debut in Karl Lagerfeld Show: 'So Proud'
Actors Kirstie Alley, John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston pose at the afterparty for the premiere of Touchstone Picture's "Wild Hogs" at the Annex on February 27, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.
How Kirstie Alley Became Friends with Kelly Preston After Declaring Love for Husband John Travolta
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
Ben Stiller, John Travolta, and LeBron James “Can Relate” with PlayStation’s God of War Ragnarök
John Travolta, Ben Stiller and LeBron James Appear with Their Kids in Hilarious PlayStation Ad
Kirstie Alley and John Travolta at the Academy Theater
Why Kirstie Alley Always Loved John Travolta, in Her Own Words: 'The Greatest Love of My Life'