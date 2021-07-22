Victorious Alum Elizabeth Gillies Explains Why She Wasn't at Pal Ariana Grande's Intimate Wedding

Elizabeth Gillies and Ariana Grande starred opposite on the Nickelodeon series Victorious and have remained close friends in the years since

Elizabeth Gillies is bummed about missing Ariana Grande's wedding.

Grande, 28, married Dalton Gomez on May 15 during an intimate, at-home ceremony with less than 20 people in attendance, the singer's rep told PEOPLE at the time.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, Gillies, 27, revealed why she couldn't make it to her fellow Victorious alum and friend's big day.

"I could not get off of work to go to her wedding because we would have to be cleared for like seven days to fly. So not only could I not tell anybody, but I also couldn't even ask for the day off and I couldn't get the day off," she said. "I would've been there."

"Sorry to hear that," said Cohen, to which the Dynasty star responded, "Me too. Me too."

Gillies played Jade West on the popular Nickelodeon show Victorious between 2010 and 2013 alongside costars Grande and Victoria Justice.

She celebrated her own wedding on Aug. 8, with her music composer husband Michael Corcoran, holding an intimate garden ceremony that had been delayed due to the pandemic. There were 10 guests in attendance at the wedding.

In a September interview with Vogue, Gillies said she and Corcoran initially planned to get married on April 25 but postponed the original nuptials due to the pandemic.

"Once we saw how dire the situation was, we knew we had to postpone," she said at the time. "It was a no-brainer for us. Aside from the obvious travel and crowd restrictions, it didn't feel right to be celebrating in such a big way when there was so much going on in the world. It would have been in poor taste to burden people by asking them to risk their lives to come to our wedding. There were more important things to focus on. Our wedding could wait."

"I'm very happy with the way ours turned out. I don't think I would've had it any other way," she added. "At the end of the day, it's about you and the person you love. The rest doesn't matter."