"I believe in a country that listens to the cries of the protester and doesn't politicize death," Lizzo wrote in her post

Lizzo Poses Nude as She Tells Fans to 'Stay in Line and Stay Determined to Vote' in Powerful Message

On Election Day 2020, Lizzo is speaking out.

The pop star, 32, delivered a moving message on her Instagram Tuesday addressing the state of the nation and urging Americans to vote on the final day to cast their ballots.

"When I think of this country, I don't think of its laws I think of its people," the Grammy-winner began. "I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism."

She went on to acknowledge those who have fought to make a difference, both past and present: "But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible .... Because of you, I'm still hopeful. I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better."

Seemingly referencing the killing of Black victims by violent police officers, Lizzo added: "I believe in a country that listens to the cries of the protester and doesn't politicize death."

She also noted the historic unfair treatment of Native Americans: "I believe in restoration of this beautiful land and respecting the communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it."

"I believe in fairness, equality [and] a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong," added the star. "Let religion live in the churches and places of worship... the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations ... and out of Congress."

Lizzo concluded her impassioned post writing: "I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated. We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting."

The singer has entered the political arena many times throughout the 2020 election. Most notably, she made a statement by wearing a dress that was fully embellished with the word "VOTE" while attending the Billboard Music Awards last month.

"When people try to suppress something, it's normally because that thing holds power," she said during her BBMAs acceptance speech. "They're afraid of your power. There's power in who you are. There's power in your voice. So whether it's through music, protests, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed."

Last week, Lizzo shared another post encouraging Americans to vote once more.

"I VOTED," she captioned the Instagram video that followed her submitting her ballot via a dropbox. "This is my 3rd time voting in my whole life. When you think about how few and far in between that is it really puts things into perspective! I believe this is the beginning of making voting ACCESSIBLE and FAIR so that this country reflects its people."