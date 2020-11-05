"Thank you to our heroes who are valuing every American with their public service! You have heart and soul!" Lady Gaga said in acknowledgment of election officials

Lady Gaga and More Celebs Encourage U.S. to 'Count Every Vote' While Awaiting Election Results

There are a million reasons to keep counting the votes, according to Lady Gaga.

As vote counting in the presidential race continues across the country, including in key swing states that will determine whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is elected, countless celebrities are speaking out to encourage every last ballot is accounted for.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The statements come after Trump, 74, falsely claimed to have won the election despite a high volume of mail-in ballots that still needed to be calculated, and suggested the tallying be cut off and to disregard the remaining uncounted ballots. In a Thursday morning tweet, he wrote: "STOP THE COUNT!"

"COUNT EVERY VOTE!" tweeted Gaga, 34, adding an appreciation for poll workers and election officials painstakingly counting the votes. "Thank you to our heroes who are valuing every American with their public service! You have heart and soul!"

Image zoom Lady Gaga | Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Additional stars expressed sentiments about making sure every American's voice is heard in the election, including Demi Lovato, who wrote on Twitter, "Our democracy and freedom are worth waiting for. We must #CountEveryVote." Ariana Grande stressed it as well on Instagram, writing "count every mf vote" alongside voter rights information.

"More mail-in ballots means more time spent counting - because these ballots take longer to process. Let’s be patient, EVERY VOTE MUST BE COUNTED," tweeted Justin Timberlake.

"Never forget that our democracy is for the people, BY the people," added Camila Cabello. "This year we showed up in record numbers across the country & that is something celebrate! I know we’re all anxious for what is to come, but democracy will ALWAYS be worth the wait❤️"

Gaga spoke and performed at a rally for Biden, 77, on Monday in Pennsylvania. During the appearance, she urged fans to "vote for Joe, he’s a good person."

"Vote like your life depends on, or vote like your children’s lives depend on it, because they do," the singer said at the political event. “And to all the women, and all the men with daughters and sisters and mothers — everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies."

RELATED VIDEO: Voter Face! Lady Gaga Shows Off Casual-Glam Ensemble as She Drops Off Her Ballot

The A Star Is Born actress' father, Joe Germanotta, holds opposing views to Gaga's this election cycle. On Tuesday — just a day after the president made disparaging comments about his daughter because of her endorsement of Biden — Germanotta posted a simple tweet: "@realDonaldTrump 2020"