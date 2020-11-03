"It was easy, peasy," the "WAP" rapper said in an Instagram video

Cardi B Says 'It Feels Good After' Casting Ballot: 'Go Vote, You F—ers!'

Cardi V and the "V" stands for "voter."

Cardi B is encouraging her fans to cast their ballot on Election Day after having cast her own. The rapper — showing off two "I Voted" stickers on her nose and her fresh-out-of-bed bonnet — shared a video on Instagram after voting.

"Hey guys, I voted. It was easy, peasy," the 28-year-old rapper said in the clip. "The hardest part was getting out the f—ing car. S—, go vote because you'll feel like you — it feels good after you voted."

"You feel like you just did something. I swear it's like a weird feeling," she added. "Just go out there. The community center was nice and warm and I hope your community center is nice and warm and comfortable."

She ended the clip with a clear message: "Go vote, you f—ers!"

On Sunday night, she shared a similar message of encouragement, saying she'd wake up "extremely early" to not get caught up in long lines at her polling place.

"If you get caught in the lines, don't get discouraged. 'I don't want to vote anymore I'm tired of this s—.' No," she said. "Make sure you bring snacks, your phone is fully charged, go with a friend to keep you entertained, joke around."

Cardi B has been vocal in her opposition of President Donald Trump. She interviewed Joe Biden for Elle in August and also hosted an Instagram chat with Senator Bernie Sanders back in April.

"And I'm tired of this bulls—. I'm tired of getting upset every single time that I see this man talk," she said, referring to Trump. "It's like, are you f—ing serious?"