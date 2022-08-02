Edwin McCain Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut: Go Behind-the-Scenes with the 'I'll Be' Musician

01 of 06 Danielle Piazza What an honor to play the Opry! They had a custom parking place all set for me, but I messed up and parked out back next to the dumpsters...

02 of 06 Danielle Piazza I was so happy to share this moment with my lifelong songwriting partner, Maia Sharp!

03 of 06 Danielle Piazza Stepping into the circle and standing on the shoulders of all the giants of songwriters and performers who have come before me — it's hard to describe the feeling.

04 of 06 Danielle Piazza I'm most proud of my family. I was so glad to share this with them.

05 of 06 Danielle Piazza Don't be fooled: the real boss is in the suit. We have all been playing together for decades. This was such a nice acknowledgment of all these years on the road.