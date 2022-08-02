Edwin McCain Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut: Go Behind-the-Scenes with the 'I'll Be' Musician

McCain, who's working on a new album, stepped into the circle for the first time on Friday night in Nashville

By Staff Author
Published on August 2, 2022 06:40 PM
01 of 06
Edwin McCain; Grand Ole Opry debut, Nashville; July 29, 2022
Danielle Piazza

What an honor to play the Opry! They had a custom parking place all set for me, but I messed up and parked out back next to the dumpsters...

02 of 06
Edwin McCain; Grand Ole Opry debut, Nashville; July 29, 2022
Danielle Piazza

I was so happy to share this moment with my lifelong songwriting partner, Maia Sharp!

03 of 06
Edwin McCain; Grand Ole Opry debut, Nashville; July 29, 2022
Danielle Piazza

Stepping into the circle and standing on the shoulders of all the giants of songwriters and performers who have come before me — it's hard to describe the feeling.

04 of 06
Edwin McCain; Grand Ole Opry debut, Nashville; July 29, 2022
Danielle Piazza

I'm most proud of my family. I was so glad to share this with them.

05 of 06
Edwin McCain; Grand Ole Opry debut, Nashville; July 29, 2022
Danielle Piazza

Don't be fooled: the real boss is in the suit. We have all been playing together for decades. This was such a nice acknowledgment of all these years on the road.

06 of 06
Edwin McCain; Grand Ole Opry debut, Nashville; July 29, 2022
Danielle Piazza

When the crowd rose to their feet at the end, it was very emotional for me. Maybe the little kid all those years ago was right to dream this!

