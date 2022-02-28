Eddie Vedder Says He Saw His 'Life Flash' Before His Eyes After Catching COVID: 'Pretty Serious'

Eddie Vedder revealed he recently tested positive for COVID, and faced a rough go of it while battling the virus.

The Pearl Jam frontman, who recently wrapped a brief solo tour, told the crowd at his Los Angeles show on Friday that his COVID experience was "pretty serious," and that he was very ill.

"I got the COVID right before we were supposed to start practicing, probably five, six weeks ago, and literally saw my life flash in front of my eyes," he said, according to a YouTube video shot by a fan. "I wasn't quite sure…because I've done some very good things for my body, and I've also had a lot of fun. And I've done some things that could be … some kind of abuse, I mean, nothing really clinical. I won't get into the details. Just use your imagination!"

Vedder, 57, continued: "But it was, it felt pretty serious. And to get through that and then be back in a room like this, facing this many people facing this way, and listening to us play music for you is really, truly, it's been a gift and an honor. Thanks for listening. We're so grateful."

The update on his health came after he brought daughter Olivia, 17, to the stage to sing her song "My Father's Daughter," which was co-written by her famous dad and Glen Hansard.

The rocker has long been a proponent of vaccines, and in May 2021, performed at Global Citizen's livestreamed Vax Live event, which encouraged fans to get their shots and raised money to help vaccinate healthcare workers around the world.

"If you're a government, if you're a world leader, and you have excess vaccine, please don't stockpile. Please make it available to the countries that need it. Please distribute it ASAP," Vedder said at the time, according to NME. "And if you're a drug company, we thank you for your inventions. If you really wanted to be heroes, if you want history to look back and smile upon you as heroes, it would be great if you could distribute this vaccine at cost and then you'd have a fair and equitable distribution system throughout the planet, and that's how we will survive and conquer this pandemic."