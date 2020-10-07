Eddie Van Halen's Widow Janie Says Her Heart 'Shattered into a Million Pieces' After His Death

"I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears," wrote Janie Liszewski, who married Eddie Van Halen in 2009

Eddie Van Halen's wife Janie Liszewski is mourning the loss of her legendary husband.

On Wednesday morning, Janie posted an emotional tribute to her late husband on Instagram just a day after his death following a battle with cancer, sharing a peaceful throwback photo of their feet as they relaxed on a beach.

"My husband, my love, my Peep," she began the caption. "My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces. I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness."

"Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be," continued Janie. "Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow."

"Please watch over Kody and I," she concluded, referring to the pair's dog. "We love you and miss you so very much. Love, your PooPee ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The co-founder of band Van Halen died at age 65 on Tuesday after battling cancer for years, his son Wolfgang confirmed on Twitter. Janie, Eddie's ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli and Wolfgang (whom he shared with Bertinelli) were all at the hospital with him at the time of his death.

The guitar hero and Janie tied the knot in June 2009 after three years of dating. The ceremony took place in the garden of his seven-acre estate at the time in the hills above Studio City, Calif., and she walked down the aisle to Van Halen’s “When It’s Love,” performed by the Sonus Quartet.

Image zoom Janie Liszewski and Eddie Van Halen in April 2017 Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Wolfgang served as best man for the nuptials, while brother Alex Van Halen, an ordained minister, officiated. Among the 100 guests was Bertinelli, after the pair had divorced in 2006, following more than 20 years of marriage.

In his statement announcing his father's death, Wolfgang shared his disbelief in losing his parent.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Wolf, 29, wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."

He ended his tribute, writing: "My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

In July, when asked whether his father's legacy was a gift or curse on his own career, Wolf responded "it's really equally both" on social media.

"Being who I am, I think people at the least will be interested in what my work will sound like, which is very nice," Wolf wrote at the time. "But on the other hand if it's not exactly what they want to hear or if I don't try to sound 'Van Halen-y' enough for them they'll hate me and won't give me the time of day. ... I'm not trying to be my father, I'm trying to be me."