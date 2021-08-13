Eddie Van Halen died of cancer on Oct. 6, 2020, at the age of 65

Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Says Dad's Death 'Still Doesn't Feel Real': 'I'm Doing My Best'

Eddie Van Halen's son is still reeling from the loss of the rock legend 10 months after his death.

On Thursday, Wolfgang Van Halen opened up about his grief as he shared a series of father-son photos to his Instagram.

The snapshots showed Eddie, who died of cancer at the age of 65 last year, and his son, 30, sharing a laugh in the recording studio. In several frames, the Van Halen guitarist leaned in to give Wolfgang a kiss on the cheek.

"I've had so many dreams lately where Pop and I are just doing normal things and then I realize it's a dream, stop whatever I'm doing and hug him for as long as I can until I wake up," Wolfgang wrote in the caption.

"I miss the f--- out of him," the Mammoth WVH musician continued. "I can't believe he's not here anymore. Still doesn't feel real."

In a heart-wrenching note to his father, Wolfgang added, "I'm doing my best, Pop."

Wolfgang first announced his father's death on Oct. 6, writing on his Twitter at the time, "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning."

"He was the best father I could ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift," he shared in his message. "My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever recover from this loss."

In November, he marked one month since Eddie's death with a tribute on social media. In a post dedicated to his dad, Wolfgang wrote, "Not a second goes by where you're not on my mind."

"I miss talking with you. I miss laughing with you. I miss listening to music with you. I miss making music with you. I just miss everything," he said. "I love you so much, Pop. It's really hard being here without you."

eddie and wolf van halen Wolfgang Van Halen (left) with father Eddie Van Halen (right) | Credit: Igot Vidyashev/Zuma

Since Eddie's death, Wolfgang has been leaning on family and loved ones, including his mother Valerie Bertinelli.

He told PEOPLE in June that mourning with Bertinelli — who was married to Eddie for 25 years before separating in 2001 and getting divorced in 2007 — has brought them even closer together.

"My girlfriend and I pretty much go over to my mom's house every day to see her and play with her cats that we love," he said.

"I think a lot of people don't understand how sarcastic our relationship is," he added. "One time, she burnt onion rings. And it's like, she has a cooking show, so I just made fun of her for it. I asked her if I could post it. We get in GIF battles all the time on Twitter. Sarcasm is a language, and that's how we communicate!"

As for his own mourning process, the "Distance" singer told PEOPLE that the memory of his late father is "the only thing that keeps me going."

"It's really tough," he said. "I guess I'm a good actor when it comes to pretending that everything is okay. But it's really not."