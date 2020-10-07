Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolf Shares Sweet Throwback Photo with Dad a Day After His Death

“He and Wolfie were incredibly close," a source told PEOPLE. "It's a huge loss to his son in particular because they were so tight"

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolf is remembering his dad a day after his unexpected death at 65.

On Wednesday, the guitar legend's 29-year-old son shared a sweet, black-and-white photo of himself playing the bass alongside his father on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The throwback picture shows Eddie lovingly caressing his son's head and smiling as Wolf strums the bass.

"Love you sweet boy ♥️," commented Valerie Bertinelli, Wolf's mother and Van Halen's ex-wife of more than 20 years.

"Love you," added Wolf's uncle Patrick Bertinelli.

The new post comes just a day after Wolf shared the tragic news of his dad's death after a "long and arduous battle" with cancer.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."

Image zoom Eddie and Wolf Van Halen Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss," he added. "I love you so much, Pop."

A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday that the guitar hero's unexpected death hit Wolf especially hard since the two were so close. (Wolf played bass for Van Halen since 2006).

“He and Wolfie were incredibly close," the source said, referring to Wolf by his family nickname. "It's a huge loss to his son in particular because they were so tight."

RELATED: Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65 After 'Arduous' Battle with Throat Cancer

Tuesday evening, Wolf's mom also shared a loving tribute to her ex-husband on Instagram.

"40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you," the actress wrote, also sharing an old family photo. "You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang."

"Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin," Bertinelli continued. "I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."