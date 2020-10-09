Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolf Posts Adorable Childhood Photo with Dad Days After His Death

Days after his father Eddie Van Halen's death, Wolf Van Halen has been sharing some sweet memories from over the years.

On Friday, the Van Halen bassist, 29, posted a black-and-white photo of his dad Eddie lovingly giving him a kiss while the two read children's book More Bugs in Boxes by David Carter.

The guitarist's son and Wolf's mom (and Eddie's ex-wife), Valerie Bertinelli, have shared a number of throwback photos in the wake of his death.

Eddie died on Tuesday after battling cancer for years. Wolf shared the sad news on social media.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Wolf wrote Tuesday. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."

"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss," he ended the brief note. "I love you so much, Pop."

After the musician's death, a source talked to PEOPLE about the father-son duo's relationship.

"He and Wolfie were incredibly close," the source said, referring to Wolf by his family nickname. "It's a huge loss to his son in particular because they were so tight."

Image zoom Valerie Bertinelli, Eddie Van Halen and son Wolfgang on Bertinelli's Instagram story Valerie Bertinell/instagram

On Thursday, Wolf's mom Bertinelli shared several photos of herself with the Van Halen co-founder on her Instagram story. The photos come just days after the actress posted a touching tribute to the guitarist.

"40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you," she wrote on Tuesday. "You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang."