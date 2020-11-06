"Not a second goes by where you’re not on my mind," Wolf Van Halen wrote on Instagram in tribute to dad Eddie, who died on Oct. 6

Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolf Says 'It's Hard Being Here Without' Him 1 Month After His Death

Wolf Van Halen is remembering his dad Eddie one month after his death.

On Friday, the Van Halen bassist, 29, posted a sweet black-and-white photo to Instagram of him and his rock icon father — who died at the age of 65 on Oct. 6 after a years-long battle with cancer — smiling for a selfie.

"1 month," Wolf began his caption for the post. "Not a second goes by where you’re not on my mind."

"I miss talking with you. I miss laughing with you. I miss listening to music with you. I miss making music with you. I just miss everything," he continued.

"I love you so much, Pop," he concluded. "It’s really hard being here without you."

Last month, Wolf confirmed that Eddie, who co-founded rock band Van Halen alongside his brother Alex in 1972, had died in a statement shared to his Twitter page.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he tweeted. "He was the best father I could ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."

Image zoom Eddie and Wolf Van Halen | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever recover from this loss," he added. "I love you so much, Pop."

Valerie Bertinelli, Eddie's ex-wife and Wolf's mother, replied to the tweet with several broken heart emojis. Eddie and Bertinelli, 60, were married for 26 years before their divorce in 2007.

RELATED VIDEO: Valerie Bertinelli Shares Tribute to Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen: 'See You In Our Next Life My Love'

After Eddie's death, a source told PEOPLE that Wolf was going through an especially hard time.

“He and Wolfie were incredibly close," the source said, referring to Wolf by his family nickname. "It's a huge loss to his son in particular because they were so tight."

Eddie's friend of more than 40 years, Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, told PEOPLE last month that the rocker's "greatest pride and joy" was getting to perform onstage with Wolf, who replaced Michael Anthony as Van Halen's bassist in 2006.

Image zoom Eddie Van Halen and son Wolfie | Credit: Wolf Van Halen/Instagram

"I remember him telling me about it 'cause I've gotten to do it with my oldest son," Lukather said. "I get a rush writing, recording and playing with my son. He could relate to that and what that felt like watching the two little s---s grow up and turn into fine, upstanding, talented young men."

Though Wolf has been playing in Van Halen for years, he slammed rumors on Oct. 25 that he will replace his dad as the band's lead guitarist.