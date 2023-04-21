Eddie Van Halen's 'Hot For Teacher' Guitar Sells at Auction for Over $3.9 Million

If you want to shred like Van Halen, you might have to wait for the next auction.

Eddie Van Halen's original guitar from the 1984 "Hot for Teacher" music video was sold at auction on Tuesday, bringing in an impressive $3,932,000.

The auction on Sotheby's website billed the instrument as "one of the most iconic guitars of the MTV era as played by the most influential guitarist of his generation," which makes sense given the hefty final price tag!

The iconic custom Kramer guitar had a minimum bid of $1.8 million, with its value estimated to be somewhere between $2 and $3 million.

The red and white guitar clearly has a bit of wear after being used by one of the greats, and is described by the auction site as having a "poplar double-cut 'Strat' style body, the top routed for a single double-coil Seymour Duncan humbucker pickup, volume control, Floyd Rose bridge with whammy bar, unvarnished 22 fret maple bolt-on neck (stamped 'UNK' on heel) with Kramer sticker on headstock."

"The legendary 'Hot for Teacher' stage used and filmed guitar, custom made by Paul Unkert of Kramer Guitars for Eddie Van Halen, including important innovations customized for Eddie's evolving guitar technique," the listing reads.

Put together at Kramer Green Grove Road Plant in Neptune, NJ around 1982-1985, the guitar was also used by Van Halen on stage, and of course, joined him in the "Hot For Teacher" visual — directed by Pete Angelus and David Lee Roth.

The winning bidder also took home the guitar's original case with tour and Warner Brothers tags, and straight jacket and white gloves worn by Van Halen in the video.

One person who likely won't be buying an original Van Halen guitar and playing "Hot for Teacher" is the late rocker's son Wolfgang Van Halen — who opened up about missing his father in an interview for Audacy Check In, and said it's important to him that he honor him in ways greater than just singing his songs.

"He's the reason why I do what I do. I wouldn't exist if it wasn't for him," Wolfgang, 32, said last month. "So that's certainly very important. I think just doing what I do is enough of a reference and tribute—just me existing and continuing to be my own person and my own musical space."

The rocker continued with a reference to Van Halen's 1984 hit "Panama": "I don't think people realize that me just doing that is enough of a tribute and respect toward the life that he gave me, and the interests he instilled in me. I don't have to play 'Panama' in order to respect him, you know what I mean?"

Wolfgang added that his dad — who died in October 2020 at age 65 — wasn't a fan of covers himself, but when he did, made a point to "fully transform it" into something of his own.