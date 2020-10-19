Both guitars were hand-stripped by the guitar hero who died earlier this month

Two of Eddie Van Halen's Guitars Will Be Auctioned — See the Instruments Designed by the Rocker

Two guitars that were once owned by Eddie Van Halen are going up for auction.

The two instruments were partly designed by the legendary guitarist, who hand-stripped both in his iconic style, according to a press release from Julien's Auctions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The first is a 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar with a maple neck and fingerboard in the unique white and black abstract design the style of his 1978 Van Halen I guitar. (Both instruments are part of a limited-edition series of guitars, each one with a unique body designed by Van Halen himself, according to the auctioneers.)

The front of the black-and-white one is also signed by Van Halen and has evidence of a cigarette burn.

Image zoom Eddie Van Halen Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty

Image zoom Julien's Auctions

Image zoom Julien's Auctions

"As we were preparing for our annual 'Icons & Idols: Rock and Roll' auction lineup, we were stunned to hear the sad news of Eddie Van Halen’s passing last week," Julien’s Auction’s president Darren Julien said in a statement. "We are honored to include at this event two of his iconic guitars from his brilliant and blazing career as one of rock’s greatest and most gifted guitar heroes."

Also up for auction is a customized electric guitar that was built by Van Halen with his guitar tech Matt Bruck at Van Halen's home studio. It features a red body with white and black stripes, applied by Van Halen, as well as a maple neck and fingerboard with dot inlays, pointed Kramer headstock with Kramer machine heads, single humbucker pickup and Floyd Rose tremolo.

RELATED: Sammy Hagar Reveals He Reconciled with Eddie Van Halen 'Earlier This Year' Before His Death

The second guitar was gifted to Van Halen's close friend Bryan Cush, the owner of Cush's Centenary Oyster House in L.A. in 1991. It was formerly displayed at the bar where Van Halen would play it whenever he visited.

Each instrument is expected to fetch between $40,000 and $80,000 in bidding.