Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65 After 'Arduous' Battle with Throat Cancer

A source close to Van Halen told PEOPLE that the guitar hero had a rapid decline in health over the past three days

Eddie Van Halen has died.

The co-founder of legendary band Van Halen died Tuesday morning after a years-long battle with throat cancer, his son Wolf confirmed on Twitter. He was 65.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote on Twitter. "He was the best father I could ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."

"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever recover from this loss," he added. "I love you so much, Pop."

Van Halen's ex-wife, and mother of Wolf, Valerie Bertinelli replied to the tweet with several broken heart emojis. Van Halen and Bertinelli were married for 20 years.

TMZ, who was first to break the news, reports the cancer had spread to his brain. The outlet also added that he died in Santa Monica alongside his wife Janie, son Wolf and brother Alex.

Earlier this year, his former bandmate David Lee Roth told Las Vegas-Review Journal that Van Halen was not doing well.

The iconic guitarist had battled cancer for more than 10 years, according to TMZ. He previously defeated tongue cancer in 2002 after a two-year battle.

Last year, he was admitted to the hospital with intestinal issues after a bad reaction to his cancer treatment.

Last month, Van Halen did an interview amid his throat cancer battle with The Hard Times about his close relationship with son "Wolfie," 29.

"Ya know, there were some signs early on," he said about his son becoming a bassist. "When he was about 9 months old I put a little guitar in front of him. Instead of using his thumb like a pick, he used his index and middle fingers to strum the strings one at a time.

"I almost cried seeing my boy touch his first guitar, he added. "He looked so lame."

The band was most recently comprised of Eddie, brother Alex, son Wolf and Roth. Van Halen is one of the top 20 best-selling artists of all time and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007

The band Van Halen was formed in 1972 in Pasadena, Calif. Since then, it has released 12 studio albums, including their latest A Different Kind of Truth in 2012.

The band's self-titled 1978 album featured iconic tracks such as "Runnin' with the Devil," "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" and "You Really Got Me." Their massive hit album 1984 featured tracks such as "Jump," "Hot for Teacher" and "Panama." Both LPs are certified diamond in the U.S.