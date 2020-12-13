Eddie Van Halen Cremated After His Death, His Ashes Sent to Son Wolf

Eddie Van Halen is being honored by his son, Wolf Van Halen, after his death.

According to TMZ, the late legendary rocker's body was cremated 22 days after he died on Oct. 6 at the age of 65 following a years-long battle with cancer.

Eddie's ashes were delivered to Wolf, 29, who is expected to honor his father's wishes and scatter the ashes in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of his hometown of Malibu, California, TMZ reported.

Wolf confirmed in an Oct. 6 statement that his dad, who co-founded the rock band Van Halen alongside his brother Alex in 1972, had died.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he tweeted at the time. "He was the best father I could ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."

"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever recover from this loss," he added. "I love you so much, Pop."

Since Eddie's death, Wolf has been open about grieving the loss of his father. Last month, he shared a black-and-white selfie on Instagram, opening up about the things he misses most about his dad.

"1 month. Not a second goes by where you’re not on my mind," Wolf wrote. "I miss talking with you. I miss laughing with you. I miss listening to music with you. I miss making music with you. I just miss everything. I love you so much, Pop. It’s really hard being here without you."

Wolf has also clarified that he will not be replacing his dad in Van Halen, which was most recently comprised of Eddie, Alex, Wolf, and vocalist David Lee Roth.

"You can't have Van Halen without Eddie Van Halen," Wolf told Howard Stern last month. "I'm not Dad. I'm not going to replace him."