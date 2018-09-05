Ed Sheeran: I Took a Year Off to 'Get to Know' Now-Fiancée Cherry Seaborn

Right after Ed Sheeran wrapped up his x Tour in December 2015, the Grammy winner went dark on social media.

It wasn’t until a full year later that the “Perfect” singer, 27, made his return to Instagram with a cryptically simple post to kick off promotion of his record-breaking ÷ album.

“I ended the tour and I [realized] I hadn’t ever really lived a life,” Sheeran — who gives fans a peek into his time off in the new Apple Music documentary Songwriter — tells PEOPLE exclusively about his decision to take a break. “It’s quite weird being a touring ‘celebrity.’ People assume you’re living the best f—ing life in the world, but you don’t really get to live any life because you work the whole time.”

“I was like ‘F—, I’m 25, I left school early and went straight into touring,'” he adds. “I haven’t properly formed relationships with people so I needed to have a year off and spend it with friends and family and [my now-fiancée] Cherry [Seaborn] and actually become a human being.”

During his time off, the star traveled the world with Seaborn, 26, who provided personal footage and photos she shot from their trips for the documentary.

“Fiji was pretty cool. We did a road trip of Australia that was great. Fourth of July, that was fun coming to America. Lots of things! We did a road trip of Italy,” he says of the couple’s travels.

Though he and Seaborn — who earned her Masters degree at Duke University — chose vastly different career paths, the couple actually had plenty in common when it came to needing some respite.

“Cherry went to university and then she went to do her Masters at Duke in North Carolina, and went straight into working on Wall Street in New York,” says Sheeran. “She hadn’t really done anything either, so it was an opportunity for both of us to get to know each other and live life a little bit.”

Though the star had some reservations about including his future wife in Songwriter, Sheeran ultimately decided to give fans a glimpse into his relationship.

“She’s awesome, but I was against having her in the documentary just because I like to keep my personal life private,” he says. “But I think it’s such a split second of it and it does just capture what she’s like. It’s nice for people to see a little bit of that!”