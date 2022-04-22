Ed Sheeran Recalls Filming '2Step' Music Video in Ukraine as He Vows to Donate Video Royalties

Ed Sheeran said he is "grateful to have had the chance to film" in Kyiv before Russia's attack on Ukraine

After featuring the beauty of Ukraine in his newest music video, Ed Sheeran is doing his part to support the country in its time of need.

Sheeran, 31, premiered the music video for his song "2step" on Friday, and revealed that he and collaborator Lil Baby shot the clip in Kyiv last year, before Russia's late February attack on the country.

"Although it was my first time there, I quickly loved the people and the place," Sheeran wrote on Instagram. "There was no sign of the horror that was to come to Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone there."

In the opening scene of the video, the Grammy-winning musician included a note he wrote himself that said all proceeds from YouTube streams of "2step" would go to the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

"I felt so welcomed during my stay there – everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off," Sheeran's message said. "Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I'm grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine and will be donating my record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to the DEC's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal."

The music video features Sheeran wandering the streets of Kyiv after dark and dancing with strangers into the night. Aerial shots of the lit-up city are also featured.

"2step" is featured on Sheeran's most recent album = (pronounced Equals), and the remix featuring Lil Baby was released on Friday.

It's not the first time Sheeran has shown his support for Ukraine; last month, he took part in the Concert for Ukraine in Birmingham, England, which raised about $17.6 million for the cause.

At the concert, which was organized by the DEC's Ukraine appeal, Sheeran performed his hits "Bad Habits" and "Perfect," as well as "Bam Bam," his collaboration with Camila Cabello.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.