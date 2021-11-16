Ed Sheeran Says His Wife Cherry Almost Lost (and Found) Her Engagement Ring at a Strip Club

"This is what you call trust in your partner," Charlamagne Tha God wrote on Instagram

Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn nearly lost her engagement ring... at a strip club.

While chatting with Charlamagne Tha God on his The God's Honest Truth show on Comedy Central, the 30-year-old singer opened up about the lyrics behind his song "Collide" where he reveals that his wife nearly lost her engagement ring.

During the interview, Sheeran is asked about the lyric,s "We made love in the sky/ Overslept and missed the Northern Lights/ You lost your wedding ring, but I didn't mind/ 'Cause I got a feeling, baby, we'll be fine."

"Now that's a f—ing story. She's gonna hate that I'm saying all this stuff…" Sheeran said.

"I don't go to strip clubs and stuff like that. I think that's a bad look for me. I don't want to be pictured out at something like that," he first explained. "I write songs from the heart about relationships that I've had with girls. I don't have a problem with anyone doing that, but it's just not something that I want to do."

He continued, "But my friends like going. So we're in Toronto and they go, 'We're going to a strip club'— and mind you, Cherry is there. I'm like, 'Cool guys. I'm peacing out, I'm gonna get some sleep and go back to the hotel.' And that's where she lost it."

Charlamagne Tha God then asked, "In the strip club?"

Sheeran replied, "I remember bringing it up the morning after, and sort of like halfway through the conversation. Realizing how stupid it was sounding, 'Hey guys, if you find an engagement ring. Can you-'"

He added, "I just knew it was lost, but it turned out she'd fallen asleep on the couch in the hotel. And it was down the side of the sofa and we found it."

On his Instagram, Charlamagne praised the couple's trust, writing in the caption: "This is what you call trust in your partner. You don't even have this level of understanding if you don't trust your partner 100%. How would this have gone if this was your relationship?"

During the interview, Sheeran also spoke about his proposal to Seaborn and how he had to postpone it once (and change its location).

"I actually bought the ring about six months after we started dating. I just had it in my bag. I was going to propose to her after Glastonbury Festival in England. I invited all of my family and her family and I had the ring… When I got to the after-party I thought, 'This ain't right. I don't want to f—ing do it in front of 40 people after a gig,' so I just held onto the ring just waiting for the moment."

He continued, "After Christmas, we were in Italy. I got the date engraved of when I was going to do it. The day came and I built a pergola at the end of the garden to do it at, watch the sunset and have a bit of wine. Then it started raining! Just pissing down with rain. I was there like "F— I got the date engraved. I need to do it today or get engaged tomorrow and it's the wrong date.' "

Sheeran ended up doing it indoors after the couple had dinner. Seaborn's response? "Are you f—ing kidding me?" Sheeran ended up asking her to "please" marry her and the rest is history. (The couple, who got married in January 2019, share daughter Lyra, 15 months.)