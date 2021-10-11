Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran said he wasn't even sure his now-wife would say yes to his proposal — but she did, and they married in January 2019

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned.

Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.

"Cherry's parents never married. They're now married, but they were together for 30 years. So she hasn't grown up thinking that marriage is important," he explained on the Norwegian-Swedish talk show Skavlan. "So I was walking into it being like, 'I don't know if she's going to say yes.' I really didn't know."

Not helping his nerves was the fact that a heavy rainstorm nearly dampened his plans, as he'd built a pergola outside in the garden and hoped to propose outdoors at sunset.

"I kept saying to her, 'We should go for a walk.' She's like, 'No.' 'You sure you don't want to go for a walk?' he recalled. "And time was ticking and [I had engraved] the date on the ring and I'm like, 'I've got to do it today!' It gets to like, 9 p.m. and I'm like, 'For f—'s sake.'"

Eventually, the "Shivers" singer got his future bride right where he wanted her — but was initially met with a blank stare after he got down on one knee.

"I was like, 'Will you marry me?' And she was like, 'Are you f—ing joking?' I remember it was just a long silence and I just went, 'Please?'" he recalled. "That was the most human that I've ever felt, because it was like, in my career, sometimes you find I'll be like, 'Can I do this?' And people will just be like, 'Yeah.' You kind of get to a certain point where it just becomes normal."

He continued, "But then you're in a situation where you are literally on your knees being like… and it's such a huge life decision that someone has to make in the blink of an eye. Thankfully she did say yes and that was good."

The couple, who first met as children and later reconnected in 2015, were engaged in 2017 and married two years later.

Sheeran said the affair was a simple one, held in a small chapel on a cold, dark January night.

"I made the playlist the night before. I'm talking minimal people," he said. "Cherry's dad cooked a curry and then we put on the playlist and we had a dance and then we were probably in bed by like, midnight."

The pair have since expanded their family, welcoming daughter Lyra Antarctica in August 2020.

Sheeran told the Skavlan hosts that becoming a father was his greatest achievement in life so far.

"When I think about my career, there are obviously things that were fun, but did they matter as much in the long run?" he said. "You can have all the accolades in the world, but if you've got no one to celebrate the success with, what's the point? I'd say the greatest success is settling and finding someone that… She's very un-spotlight-y."

Sheeran's fourth full-length album, titled = and pronounced Equals, will be released on Oct. 29. He has described the album as his "coming-of-age" record, and several tracks will tackle fatherhood, while others will focus on love.