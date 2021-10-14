"Who doesn't wanna be knocked off by Elton anyway?" he wrote

Why Ed Sheeran 'Really Wants' Elton John and Dua Lipa's Song to Take His No. 1 Spot on U.K. Chart

If Ed Sheeran is going to be knocked off his No.1 spot by anyone, he wants it to be Elton John.

Sharing a black and white photo with John on Thursday, the singer wrote that he "really" wants the musical icon's song with Dua Lipa to knock his single "Shivers" off No. 1 in the U.K. top singles chart.

"@eltonjohn is so close to knocking me off the #1 spot in the U.K. It will be his first number one in almost twenty years and I really want it to happen," he wrote.

"Please go buy/stream/download Cold Heart with @dualipa now, 15 weeks at #1 was more than I ever expected anyway, love you all. Who doesn't wanna be knocked off by Elton anyway?" Sheeran, 30, continued.

Last week, Sheeran revealed that he was teaming up with John, 74, for an all-new Christmas song, which is set to release in December.

When discussing the collaboration in an interview with Dutch radio station NPO Radio 2, the "Shivers" singer called the track "f—ing great."

"Elton rang me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas," Sheeran said, adding that he talks to John "almost every single day." "He rang me on Christmas Day and he said, '"Step Into Christmas' is No. 6 in the charts, and I'm 74, and I'm still having f—ing chart hits, this is great! I want to do another Christmas song, will you do it with me?'"

He later added that though he wasn't initially keen on the proposal, he decided to just dive in.

"You don't know if you'll still be there tomorrow, everything can change overnight," he said, according to NME. "I may not be here tomorrow. Why shouldn't I grab this opportunity?"

In September, Sheeran shared a photo of himself on Instagram rocking a Rocket Man-inspired look for his "Shivers" music video, as he wore sequin pants a fringe silver jacket.

"My brand new single Shivers is out friday. I glammed up for the occasion," he captioned the photo.

Sheeran is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming studio album titled = (and pronounced Equals), which comes out on Oct. 29.