Ed Sheeran announced May 19 that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn had welcomed their second child, a baby girl

Ed Sheeran Drops Tour Edition of = with Loving Ode to New Baby Daughter: 'Welcome to the World'

Ed Sheeran's newborn is already his little muse.

Friday marked the release of = (Tour Edition) by the British singer, which includes nine additional tracks with four unreleased ones. Among the new music is "Welcome to the World," which was apparently inspired by his newborn baby girl.

"Welcome to the world/I heard your heart beat and lost every word/Just stood there quietly taking in the sound/Of our love," Sheeran, 31, sings. "This is gonna hurt/But I stand beside you, for better or for worse/And I will find you whenever you're lost/I'll be right here."

In the second verse, he continues, "Welcome to the world/Through all the pain, you're a diamond in the dirt/Don't let them change you, words are only words/Just like I loved you/And yes, you were the first/Brought a new beginning, bright and unreserved/A beautiful red flower in the earth will grow, and I know."

Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn | Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty

In a touching twist, the song closes with audio of Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn talking to each other before the baby was born.

"You got the kick?" he asked. "It just kicked!" she replied with a laugh.

The extended album also includes previously unreleased songs "I Will Remember You," "One Life" and "Penguins," which was featured in the 2019 film Yesterday.

"Released the Tour Edition of "=" today. 9 extra tracks, including 2 brand new ones and 2 you might have heard in a film called Yesterday. I hope you love these songs as much as I do x," Sheeran said of the extended album in a press release, which he originally released in October.

Additional new songs include "The Joker and the Queen" with Taylor Swift, "2step" with Lil Baby, "Bad Habits" with Bring Me The Horizon and "Peru" with Fireboy DML.

Sheeran announced the birth of his second baby with his wife on May 19.

"Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x," the "Shivers" singer wrote alongside a sweet photo of a pair of white baby socks on top of a brown blanket.

Sheeran and Seaborn, 30, are already parents to daughter Lyra Antarctica, whom they welcomed in August 2020.

In December 2021, the "Bad Habits" singer told host Ellen DeGeneres that since his baby girl was born, he finally has found a purpose outside of music.

Sheeran explained that his hobby and career have always both been music, which he enjoys when he's working and in his free time. However, the artist said that now Lyra is "more important" to him.