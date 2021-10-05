Ed Sheeran Is Announced as The Voice's Season 21 Mega Mentor

The star's Voice appearance will air just days ahead of the release of his new album, = (Equals), on Oct. 29

Ed Sheeran will be "Thinking Out Loud" on The Voice stage.

On Tuesday, the star, 30, was announced as the Mega Mentor for Season 21 of the hit NBC singing competition series.

Alongside coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton, Sheeran will mentor the artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds as they prepare for the Knockouts, which will air beginning on Oct. 25 (at 8 p.m. ET).

During the Knockout Rounds, artists are paired against a teammate and select their own song to perform individually as their direct competitor watches and waits. Utilizing his vast experience in songwriting, musical production and performing to provide mentorship, Sheeran will guide the artists in their vocal and technical choices.

Coaches alone will choose the winner from their team to advance to the Live Playoffs. Each coach also has one steal in the Knockouts.

Ed Sheeran

Sheeran's appearance on The Voice will come just days ahead of the release of his fourth full-length album — titled = (and pronounced Equals) — on Oct. 29.

"= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me," Sheeran said in a statement in August. "My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can't wait to share this next chapter with you."

The four-time Grammy winner is married to Cherry Seaborn, and the couple welcomed daughter Lyra Antarctica in August 2020. Two of = (Equals)'s tracks, titled "Sandman" and "Leave Your Life," will tackle fatherhood, while "The Joker and the Queen," "First Times" and "2step" will focus on love.

Sheeran wrote on Instagram that he started writing and recording the album in June 2017, and that it's "been a long, long process" having it come to fruition.

"I've never been more proud of a body of work, or more excited/nervous for you all to hear it," he wrote. "Lots more music to come, but for now I hope you are as excited as me for this album."

= (Equals) is the latest in Sheeran's symbol album series, following + (Plus) in 2011, x (Multiply) in 2014, and ÷ (Divide) in 2017. He also released an EP in 2019 titled No.6 Collaborations Project, which featured appearances from stars like Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Khalid and Chance the Rapper.