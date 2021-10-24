Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'Self-Isolating and Following Government Guidelines'
"I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house," Ed Sheeran shared
Just five days before his 4th studio album is set to drop, Ed Sheeran is experiencing a change of plans.
That's because the "Shivers" singer revealed on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to cancel his upcoming, in-person promotion for =.
"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," Sheeran, 30, shared in an Instagram post.
"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house," he continued. "Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone x."
Last week, Sheeran performed "Visiting Hours" as part of Prince William's inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards.
Additionally, his episodes as mega mentor on The Voice are set to begin airing on Monday on NBC alongside coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton.
Sheeran previously teased his new music after starting writing for the album in June 2017.
"I've never been more proud of a body of work, or more excited/nervous for you all to hear it," he wrote on Instagram. "Lots more music to come, but for now I hope you are as excited as me for this album."
Ed Sheeran's album = (pronounced Equals) drops Oct. 29.
