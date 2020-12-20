Is Ed Sheeran Releasing New Music? Singer Teases a 'Christmas Present' for Fans

Ed Sheeran also shared a short video on his Instagram Story, which showed him sitting down while holding a guitar

Looks like Christmas is coming early for Ed Sheeran fans!

On Sunday, the 29-year-old singer teased that something exciting was on the way. “11am GMT tomorrow. A Christmas present,” he cryptically wrote on social media alongside a piece of brightly-colored artwork.

Although he didn’t get into any specifics, Sheeran seemingly offered up another clue on his Instagram Story, which indicated that the surprise could be the release of a new song. In the short snippet, the father of one could be seen sitting down while holding a guitar.

The star also updated his Instagram photo to the same piece of artwork and also changed his bio to mirror his latest post.

The British singer, who welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn in late August, has also recently been dropping hints about new music on the way.

Last week, while responding to a fan account speculating about when he might be returning to music, Sheeran wrote, “All very valid questions, but youl [sic] know at least one answer soon.”

“Lurky lurk...and it’s very soon,” he added in separate comment.

Adding fuel to the fire, over the weekend, a U.K. radio station tweeted that Sheeran would be releasing a new single on Monday called “The Afterglow.”

While announcing the birth of his daughter in September, Sheeran shared that he would be taking some more time off to be with his family.

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you,” he wrote alongside an adorable photo of a pair of baby socks on top of a blue and green blanket. “Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here," the new dad continued. "We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."

Sheeran announced last December that he was taking a break from music and social media.

“Hello all. Gonna go on another break again,” he wrote at the time. “The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world.”