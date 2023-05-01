Ed Sheeran Tears Up over Wife Cherry's Cancer Diagnosis: She's the 'Most Amazing Thing in My Life'

The four-part docuseries Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All premieres Wednesday on Disney+

Published on May 1, 2023 05:05 PM
Ed Sheeran Tears Up Over Wife Cherry's Cancer Diagnosis: She's 'the Most Amazing Thing in My Life'
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn. Photo: Sofi Adams

Ed Sheeran is getting vulnerable with fans about his wife Cherry Seaborn's cancer diagnosis.

In the singer's new Disney+ docuseries titled Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, set for release on Wednesday, he opens up about what it was like to learn that his pregnant wife was diagnosed with cancer in February 2022.

In the first episode titled "Love," Sheeran and Seaborn — who largely shies away from the spotlight — share a heart-to-heart as she explains why she decided to be a part of the documentary.

"I got diagnosed with cancer at the start of the year which was a massive s—ter," she says. "It made me massively reflect on our mortality. I would never agree to do anything like this but it made me think, 'Oh if I died, what's people's perception of me? What do you leave behind?'"

Seaborn adds, "For Ed, the whole point is he wants to say to people, 'I'm not just this music machine. I'm not just this robot that tries to get No. 1. I'm a father, I'm a son, I'm a friend.' It wasn't until this year when I was like, 'I might die.'"

In a much more serious tone, Sheeran, 32, says that she's playing it down and begins to get teary-eyed as he explains, "It was horrible." He later says that he wrote seven songs in four hours to cope with the pain he felt.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn
JMEnternational/Getty

"When something really intense happens to him, he writes a song," says Seaborn.

Elsewhere in the episode, the "Shape of You" singer opens up about how much Seaborn, 30, means to him.

"It's the most amazing thing in my life that nobody really knows about," he says. "Everything in my life got so much better when she got into it."

The docuseries, where Sheeran sheds light on his private life and struggles, will premiere Wednesday on Disney+.

The singer-songwriter will also release his latest album pronounced Subtract (but displayed as "-") on Friday.

On March 1, the musician announced via press release that he poured his "deepest, darkest thoughts" into his new album.

"I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be," he shared. "Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art," he said.

"Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade's worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts."

"Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth," he continued of Seaborn, with whom he welcomed a second daughter in May of last year.

He added that this inspired him to put out an album that accurately represented what he was experiencing.

"It's opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I'm not trying to craft an album people will like, I'm merely putting something out that's honest and true to where I am in my adult life," said Sheeran.

