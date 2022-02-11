The stars recruited the same child actors who starred in the 2013 "Everything Has Changed" music video for the clip

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Revisit the Past in 'The Joker and the Queen' Music Video

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are taking a nostalgic walk down memory lane for their latest collaboration.

The pop superstars released a music video for their new track "The Joker and the Queen" on Thursday, and called on two familiar faces to make it happen: the same actors who played younger versions of themselves in the 2013 "Everything Has Changed" music video.

Now all grown up, Ava Ames and Jack Lewis returned for the "Joker" video, which began with them looking at old photographs (aka stills from the first music video).

Away at college, the two appear sad and alone at basketball games, in the cafeteria and at the club before exchanging texts and reuniting at the end of the clip.

Ames and Lewis were just kids in 2013, when they starred as children who bond over the course of a school day in Swift's video. At the end of the clip, Sheeran and Swift appear to pick them up from school, and share a knowing look before going their separate ways.

Lewis posted some behind-the-scenes photos from the set after the video premiered Thursday, writing, "So excited to share the project Jack worked on last month. So honored to be apart of this legacy in some small way. This is a sequel to the Everything Has Changed video that came out 9 years ago, so check that out too."

Sheeran, 30, revealed on Wednesday that his "good friend" Swift, 32, would be joining him on a new version of "The Joker And The Queen," which is featured on his most recent album =.

Fans have been speculating that Swift might join Sheeran on the track for months, especially after Sheeran wore a leather jacket featuring a joker, a queen and the words "Taylor Swift" in the music video for "Overpass Graffiti."

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift | Credit: Anna Webber/Getty

The Grammy winners have been friends since around 2012, and have collaborated on several songs over the years, including "Everything Has Changed," "End Game" and, most recently, "Run (Taylor's Version)," a vault song on Red (Taylor's Version).