Ed Sheeran Surprises Ibiza Pool Party with Singalong of Backstreet Boys, Neil Diamond Hits

Ed Sheeran gave a surprise performance in Ibiza on Monday, thrilling fans with an impromptu poolside singalong session.

The "Bad Habits" singer, 31, popped on stage at O Beach Ibiza's House in Paradise event for a four-song set, according to Billboard, covering Britney Spears, the Backstreet Boys — and even Neil Diamond.

Club owner Wayne Lineker shared photos and videos from Sheeran's appearance to his Instagram account, including a clip of Sheeran singing the 1999 Backstreet Boys hit "I Want It That Way."

He appeared to know every lyric up until Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," when Sheeran — while holding a wine glass and wearing cargo shorts — reached for a cell phone for the verses.

"Da-da-da-da," he sang, laughing and looking down at his phone for Diamond's words.

The appreciative crowd, thrusted their cell phones in the air, happily belting the chorus.

Prior to "I Want It That Way," Sheeran confessed his love for karaoke, per Billboard.

"I love karaoke. I'm gonna sing karaoke now and you're gonna sing along with me," he said, before jumping from the stage — much to the chagrin of his security detail — to dance and sing the infectious hit along with his audience.

The performer kicked off the set with his 2017 hit "Shape of You," and also covered Spears' "Baby One More Time."

Following the song, Sheeran threw a Pokémon plush toy in the air, a fitting segue to his forthcoming anime-themed single "Celestial," which is set to drop Thursday.

Sheeran's appearance caps a busy summer for the singer, both professionally and personally.

In May, he announced that he and wife Cherry Seaborn had welcomed a second daughter.

"Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x," the musician wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of a pair of white baby socks on top of a brown blanket.

Sheeran and Seaborn, 30, also share daughter Lyra Antarctica, whom they welcomed in August 2020.