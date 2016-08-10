Ed Sheeran Sued For Similarities Over 'Thinking Out Loud' and Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On:' Report

Has Ed Sheeran found himself in hot water over his 2014 single “Thinking Out Loud,”?

The British singer is being sued by the family of Ed Townsend – co-writer of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” – who have accused Sheeran, 25, of stealing the melody, harmony, and rhythm composition of Gaye’s 1973 hit, TMZ reports.

A rep for Sheeran did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Townsend’s family weren’t the only ones to allege similarities between the songs. Recently, during their 25th anniversary show in New Jersey, boyband Boyz II Men pointed out the apparent likeness between the tracks as they started a cover of “Let’s Get It On,” and transitioned into Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

Sheeran’s dealt with similar legal troubles in the recent past, having been sued over his song “Photograph” in June.

Songwriters Martin Harrington and Tom Leonard filed a lawsuit, alleging that Sheeran’s song sounded too similar to one they wrote for a onetime winner of The X Factor that was released by British singer Matt Cardle in 2012.

Harrington and Leonard sought a jury trial and damages in excess of $20 million, as well as royalties.