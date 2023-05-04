Ed Sheeran Says 'I'm Not Going to Have to Retire from My Day Job' After Winning Copyright Trial

Sheeran was found not liable in a lawsuit filed against him for alleged copyright infringement over his 2014 single "Thinking Out Loud"

By
Published on May 4, 2023 04:35 PM

Ed Sheeran isn't going anywhere.

The singer-songwriter, 32, shared an uplifting message to fans on Thursday after being found not liable in a lawsuit filed against him for alleged copyright infringement over his 2014 single "Thinking Out Loud."

As Sheeran explained, the jury's decision "will help to protect the creative process of songwriters here in the United States and around the world." And he ultimately isn't "going to have to retire from my day job after all," after vowing to do so if he were to be found liable in the suit — in which he was accused by Structured Asset Sales of lifting direct elements of Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" for "Thinking Out Loud."

"But, at the same time, I am unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all," the musician wrote in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "We have spent the last eight years talking about two songs with dramatically different lyrics, melodies and four chords which are also different and used by songwriters every day, all over the world."

Ed Sheeran wins court case in NYC on May 4th, 2023
Ed Sheeran. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

Sheeran continued, sharing that the chords used in his hit song are "common building blocks which were used to create music long before 'Let's Get It On,'" equating them to a songwriter's "alphabet" and arguing that "no one owns them, or the way they are played, in the same way, nobody owns the color blue."

"Unfortunately, unfounded claims like this one are being fuelled by individuals who are offered as experts in musical analysis. In this instance, the other side's musicologist left out words and notes, presented simple (and different) pitches as melody, creating misleading comparisons and disinformation to find supposed similarities where none exist," Sheeran wrote, adding that they "tried to manipulate" the song to convince the jury.

"This seems so dangerous to me, both for potential claimants who may be convinced to bring a bogus claim, as well as those songwriters facing them," he added. "It is simply wrong. By stopping this practice, we can also properly support genuine music copyright claims so that legitimate claims are rightly heard and resolved."

Sheeran then explained that if the jury had found him liable, it would negatively impact "creative freedom of songwriters," who should be able to create "original music and engage in independent creation without worrying at every step of the way that such creativity will be wrongly called into question."

"Like artists everywhere, [songwriter] Amy [Wadge] and I work hard to independently create songs which are often based around real-life, personal experiences," Sheeran added. "It is devastating to be accused of stealing other people's songs when we have put so much work into our livelihoods."

"I am just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy. I am not and will never allow myself to be a piggy bank for anyone to shake. Having to be in New York for this trial has meant that I have missed being with my family at my grandmother's funeral in Ireland. I won't get that time back."

After thanking the jury, his legal team and Wadge, Sheeran encouraged the music community to "come together to bring back common sense."

"These claims need to be stopped so that the creative process can carry on, and we can all just go back to making music," he concluded. "At the same time, we absolutely need trusted individuals, real experts who help support the process of protecting copyright. Thank you."

Ed Sheeran wins court case in NYC on May 4th, 2023
Ed Sheeran. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty

On Thursday, the jury's unanimous verdict was reached after about three hours of deliberation by seven jurors in a New York City courtroom, following a revelation on the stand Tuesday about what Sheeran would do if the court finds "Thinking Out Loud" to be too similar to "Let's Get It On." "If that happens, I'm done, I'm stopping," Sheeran said at the time.

"I find it to be really insulting," he added. "I work really hard to be where I'm at."

Luckily for fans, Sheeran is staying, as he hugged his legal team and cowriter Amy Wadge after the verdict was read, before he approached plaintiff Kathryn Townsend Griffin to chat and then exchanged a hug. Before exiting the courtroom, Sheeran also embraced and kissed wife Cherry Seaborn, who was in attendance.

"I feel like the truth was heard and the truth was believed," Sheeran told PEOPLE exclusively in the courthouse following the decision. "It's nice that we can both move on with our lives now — it's sad that it had to come to this."

Related Articles
Stevie Nicks welcomes Sheryl Crow to R&R HOF
Stevie Nicks Congratulates Sheryl Crow on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction: 'I Am So Proud'
Ed Sheeran wins court case in NYC on May 4th, 2023
Ed Sheeran Found Not Liable in Copyright Lawsuit: 'I Feel the Truth Was Heard and Believed' (Exclusive)
taylor swift and ed sheeran
Ed Sheeran Says He Has Long Conversations with Pal Taylor Swift That Feel Like 'Therapy' (Exclusive)
Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi accept attend Jackie Robinson Foundation Robie Awards Dinner at Marriot Marquis on March 02, 2020 in New York City.
Jon Bon Jovi's Wife Says 'He Was a Rock Star' Even in High School as They Celebrate 34th Anniversary
Hayley Kiyoko Performs At Élysée Montmartre PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 16: Hayley Kiyoko performs onstage at Élysée Montmartre on April 16, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Hayley Kiyoko Brings Drag Queens on Nashville Stage to Protest Tennessee Law Restricting Drag Shows
Musician Ed Sheeran leaves federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sheeran will have to convince a New York federal jury that his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" didn't copy from Marvin Gaye's classic soul groove "Lets Get It On," the latest trial in an increasingly litigious music industry.
Ed Sheeran Misses Grandmother's Funeral amid 'Thinking Out Loud' Copyright Trial in N.Y.C.
Jane Schneck, the mother of singer Nick Carter and late singer Aaron Carter, is pictured in a mugshot
Aaron and Nick Carter's Mother Arrested on Suspicion of Battery over Alleged TV Remote Dispute: Sheriff
Ed Sheeran speaks onstage during a Q&A at the Disney+ World Premiere of “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All” at The Times Center on May 02, 2023 in New York City.
Ed Sheeran Shrugs Off Comments That He's Cute: 'Strip Away the Guitar and the Songs, No One Cares'
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Attends 'The Sum of It All' Docuseries Premiere After Day in Court for Copyright Lawsuit
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky Apologizes to Fan He Squished Hopping Barrier Ahead of Met Gala: 'My Fault Sweetheart'
steven tyler
Steven Tyler's Lawyer Says Woman Accusing Him of Sexual Assault Cannot Use His Memoir Against Him
Kim Petras during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival
Kim Petras Says She Was 'Suicidal as a Kid' Over Trans Identity and Parents' Support Kept Her Alive (Exclusive)
Ed Sheeran, Marvin Gaye
Ed Sheeran Says He's 'Done' If He Loses in 'Let's Get It On' Copyright Lawsuit: 'I Work Really Hard'
Bret Domrose, Robert Mailhouse, and Keanu Reeves of Dogstar (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
Keanu Reeves' Rock Band Dogstar Teases Comeback After More Than 20 Years: 'Exciting News Coming Soon'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images); AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Alanis Morissette attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lionel Richie attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Katy Perry attends the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Katy Perry Says It's 'Awesome' to Have Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran on 'Idol' amid Coronation (Exclusive)
Recording artist Charlie Puth (L) and musician Meghan Trainor attend the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Meghan Trainor Says She and Charlie Puth Made Out in Studio While Recording 2015 Duet: 'There Was Booze'