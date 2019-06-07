Ed Sheeran Shares Throwback Picture of Early Performance: My Dad 'Unearthed a Load of Photos'

Image zoom Ed Sheeran Instagram

Ed Sheeran is finding his “way back home.”

The 28-year-old British singer posted a throwback photo from one of his early performances in his hometown — on a makeshift stage in the back of a semi-trailer truck, no less — to announce his homecoming. According to his post, Sheeran will be returning to his home of Ipswich in Suffolk to finally put on a “proper” show for the place that started it all.

“I’m doing my homecoming shows end of August in Ipswich, the first proper headline shows I’ve ever done in my home town,” the “Shape of You” singer revealed alongside the photo, in which he was just 15 years old, according to the BBC.

And that’s not all. The photo he shared is just one of many his father, John Sheeran, compiled to create an exhibition of Ed’s early days, paying homage to his roots and looking back on the moments that jump-started his career.

“My dad has unearthed a load of photos from my early days, I’ve lent a load of stuff too, for an exhibition that will run for 9 months at Ipswich’s Christchurch Mansion from August 20 – until spring 2020,” he added. “Go and see it. Lots of love x.”

His father spoke to the BBC about curating the exhibition, titled Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk, and it’s a reflection of Ed’s love for his hometown.

“The choice of Ipswich shows just how important his Suffolk roots are to him,” John told BBC. “Ed has a deep affection for the landscape and its people. This exhibition reflects that — its title is ‘Made in Suffolk,’ which he was.”

Image zoom MIGUEL A LOPES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Grammy Award-winning artist is no doubt feeling extra grateful, as just last month it was announced that he tops the list of wealthiest young musicians under age 30, surpassing runner-up Harry Styles’ $75 million with a whopping $207 million.

In 2018, he raked in more income than any other musician has in a single year on the back of the 94-date world tour, which pulled in a reported $442 million, according to the BBC.