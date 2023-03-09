Ed Sheeran Shares Snippet of Emotional New Song 'Eyes Closed' Off Upcoming Album 'Subtract'

Ed Sheeran is offering fans a peek at an emotional new song that'll feature on his upcoming album - (Subtract).

Sheeran, 32, shared a pair of TikToks on Thursday that appear to feature the chorus of a song called "Eyes Closed," which is set for release on March 24.

"So I'm dancing with my eyes closed/'Cause everywhere I look I still see you/Time is moving so slow/And I don't know what else that I can do," he sings. "So I'll keep dancing with my eyes closed/Oh I'll keep dancing with my eyes closed."

In one video, Sheeran sings the track while duetting with videos of himself playing an acoustic guitar. In another, he sits down to play at a piano.

The lyrics appear to reference the loss of his best friend Jamal Edwards, a music entrepreneur and DJ who died in February 2022 at age 31.

In announcing Subtract last week, Sheeran said the album was inspired by personal turmoil, including the death of Edwards and a health scare involving wife Cherry Seaborn, who was pregnant at the time.

"I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art," he said. "Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade's worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts."

Sheeran continued, writing that over the span of one month, Seaborn was told she had a tumor "with no route to treatment" until after the birth of the couple's second daughter, who was born in May of last year.

"My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiraling through fear, depression and anxiety," added the singer, referencing a plagiarism lawsuit involving his song "Shape of You." "I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air."

The "Shivers" singer said that Subtract is "opening the trapdoor into my soul."

"For the first time I'm not trying to craft an album people will like, I'm merely putting something out that's honest and true to where I am in my adult life," he said. "This is last February's diary entry and my way of making sense of it. This is Subtract."