"I'm really really chuffed with it!" Sheeran said about the news

Ed Sheeran Celebrates 'Shape of You' Becoming First Song Ever to Hit 3 Billion Streams on Spotify

Ed Sheeran is making history.

On Wednesday, Spotify announced that Sheeran's track "Shape of You" had become the first song ever to reach 3 billion streams on the streaming platform.

I just heard 'Shape of You' has reached 3 billion streams on Spotify, which is absolutely insane," the singer, who recently released his album =, said on his Instagram. "I remember this song hitting a billion and thinking that was weird. It's the first song to hit 3 billion streams and I'm really really chuffed with it!"

The 30-year-old singer than thanked Spotify for collaborating over the past 10 years.

"This song wasn't really meant to make the album," Sheeran said, before adding, "But when I finished making the song, Ben Cook from my label, was basically saying 'You have to put this on the album. it had to be a single.' And I said to him, 'I want "Castle on the Hill" to be the first single, that's going to be bigger.' "

He added, "We agreed to disagree and put both songs out at once. And I have to say, Ben, I was wrong and you were very much right. And here we are!"

Following closely behind Sheeran — who now holds the record for most-streamed song on the platform — is The Weeknd with "Binding Lights," which has 2.7 billion streams. In third is Tones and I's "Dance Monkey" with 2.4 billion, followed by Post Malone and 21 Savage's "Rockstar," which has 2.3 billion streams.

Sheeran's tracks "Perfect," "Thinking Out Loud" and "Photograph" are also in the top 20 most-streamed tracks on the platform.

The new record is an early Christmas gift for Sheeran, who recently revealed his annual Christmas Eve celebration.

At the iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Up Party, he shared that every year on Christmas Eve, he and his friends take part in what they call The 12 Pubs of Christmas, a riff on the classic song "The Twelve Days of Christmas."

"We get our van and we go to one pub and then the next pub in a van," he explained. "We have one pint and it gets worse and worse and worse. And you go, 'On the twelfth pub of Christmas…' We're slowing down [though]. I mean, 12 pints is a lot."

Sheeran said that he and his pals have been enjoying the tradition for the past 10 years — and that while he's enjoying his newfound fatherhood, he's not quite ready to bring 16-month-old daughter Lyra Antarctica into the fold.