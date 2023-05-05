Ed Sheeran Says Wife Cherry Seaborn Wants to 'Ignore' Public Attention: 'She's Always Been a Private Person'

After appearing in Ed Sheeran's new Disney+ docuseries The Sum of It All, his wife Cherry Seaborn is looking to maintain her private life.

In a new interview with The Elvis Duran Morning Show on Friday, the British singer-songwriter said Seaborn doesn't necessarily want to live her life in the public eye — despite being married to an international superstar.

"Cherry sort of touches on it in the documentary, and we've talked about this a lot, whether we can close the door after we've opened it a little bit," Sheeran, 32, told host Elvis Duran. "She's always been a private person. She's never had a public Instagram. She's never done a red carpet with me. We've always been super private. Our private life is our private life."

Released earlier this week, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All gives viewers a glimpse into the musician's private life and struggles, including Seaborn's cancer diagnosis and the death of his best friend Jamal Edwards.

Ed Sheeran. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

"I think it was, and this is how I got my parents to be in it as well, losing Jamal was one of these things that will always live with me," he explained to Duran of why Seaborn, 30, participated in the series. "I think the thing that's comforted me and Jamal has been pictures and footage and documentation of our relationship over the time that we knew each other."

Sheeran said he hopes The Sum of It All will have a positive impact on their daughters, Lyra Antarctica, 2½, and Jupiter, 1. "I think that for my kids to look back in 40 years and see their parents in love, going through life or their grandparents, I think there's something in that," he said in the radio interview.

The "Shivers" hitmaker then opened up about how Seaborn's dealing with attention from the documentary. "She's trying to just block it out and ignore it, I think," he explained. "Everyone kind of respects that, I think, the door is closed again now 'cause she's not someone that you're suddenly going to see pop up on a panel show here and doing this and doing that."

Shortly after the documentary dropped, Sheeran released his new album - (pronounced "subtract"). During the interview with Duran, he spoke about how the projects complement each other.

"Within the context of the record, the documentary makes sense, and I'm really happy that people are connecting with it. The thing that I love about it as well is no one's listening to the record or watching the documentary and getting sad," he said.

Sheeran continued, "What I didn't want is like, 'sad pop star does sad documentary and sad album.' What I wanted was to do a sort of snapshot of grief and depression and have people connect it to their own feelings. The people that made the documentary for me, two of them lost their mothers whilst we were doing the documentary. They found the process cathartic by making it and watching it. I think it's good."