Ed Sheeran Says He 'Almost Killed' Elton John During Their Christmas Music Video Shoot

While Sheeran, 30, and Lowe, 48, were chatting about his new holiday song with the legendary artist, the "A Team" singer got candid about the mishap that "almost killed" John, 74.

"We just shot a Christmas music video. Oh, mate. I almost killed him with a bell," Sheeran stated. "On the video, there's footage of... I'm dressed up as sort of sexy Santa Claus and I kick a present, but the present had a big metal bell on top of it. I showed him the footage of it today, because we slowed it down and the bell flew past his head and would've cracked him in the head."

"Oh my God, the horror that went through my body when it was flying through the air," Sheeran continued, adding a few more details about the pair's music video: "But, man, the music video is wild. We've parodied all the great British music videos that came at Christmas."

Sheeran said both he and John will split the profits from their Christmas single and plan to donate them to causes that have a special place in their hearts.

For John, it'll likely be his Elton John AIDS Foundation, which was founded in 1992 and is committed to ending the AIDS epidemic worldwide. Meanwhile, Sheeran said he'll donate the profits through his Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation, which helps local kids under the age of 18 access instruments and/or music lessons.

Sheeran and John's friendship has truly blossomed over the years, and the "Shivers" singer revealed that John actually calls him every day. "I think people think I'm exaggerating and lying when I say he calls every day," Sheeran told Lowe in November. "He calls me every single morning. Even if it's like 10 seconds, every single morning he calls."

It was one of those daily phone calls that led to John and Sheeran writing "Merry Christmas" together, Sheeran explained. "Elton rung me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas," Sheeran told Dutch radio station NPO Radio 2 in October.