The singer hit the Saturday Night Live stage for the third time weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 in October

Ed Sheeran Rocks SNL with 'Shivers' and 'Overpass Graffiti' from New Album After COVID-19 Quarantine

After a positive COVID-19 test threatened to postpone Ed Sheeran's plans to perform on Saturday Night Live, the singer hit the Studio 8H stage for the third time!

First, Sheeran, 30, performed "Shivers," the second single from his latest album =, which was released on Oct. 29. He later returned to the stage for another upbeat performance of "Overpass Graffiti."

Ahead of his SNL appearance, Sheeran posted a photo to his Instagram Story, confirming his performance alongside host Kieran Culkin.

The Grammy award-winning singer, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, announced on Tuesday that he was out of quarantine and prepping for the weekend's performance.

He told followers on Instagram that he was "excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on."

The musician — who is vaccinated against COVID-19 — revealed his diagnosis on Oct. 24 on Instagram.

"Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," the "Bad Habits" musician wrote.

While he said he would not be able to do any in-person performances at the time, he said he would still be doing as much as possible from home.

"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house," he added.

Though it was speculated Sheeran might have to pull out of SNL, he said, "I don't know why there was a huge uproar about that. Everyone was saying they were scrambling to find a replacement, [but] I was always playing that."

While speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show Thursday, the singer also revealed that his 15-month-old daughter Lyra, whom he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn also contracted the virus.

"I was there with my daughter … She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy," he told Stern, 67, adding that three days were "really bad."

