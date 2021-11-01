Ed Sheeran Says If He Dated Wife Cherry Seaborn in High School It 'Would've Been a Disaster'

Ed Sheeran and his wife go way back.

In an interview on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard on Monday, Sheeran, 30, remembered his childhood friendship with wife Cherry Seaborn growing up — and the day they reunited after losing touch.

In the episode, Sheeran said that he and Seaborn, 29, had been "really close friends" growing up. But if he had dated her in high school, "it would have been a disaster."

The couple lost touch when Seaborn got a scholarship to Duke University and Sheeran went on tour, he said. However, one night in New York City in 2015, the old friends reunited.

"One day, she was in New York and she went to go out with Cherry because Cherry worked on Wall Street," he said of his friend Lauren, whom he took on tour with him. "And then she was like, 'Oh Cherry Seaborn is in town, do you want to hang out?' I was like, 'Yes.'"

He also admitted that at the time, he felt nervous because the last time he'd seen Seaborn, they'd "hooked up."

"In my head, the last time I'd seen Cherry we hooked up. So in my head, I was like what if she remembers that because it was like a while ago. It was very innocent. Very gentle, it was a kiss," the "Shivers" singer said.

Now, Sheeran and Seaborn live in the same hometown where they both grew up — and he said he feels like his old self when he's there.

"I feel like I am the me that I was when I grew up when I'm there. And then when I come to London, it's like you have this switch. I described it like putting on Spider-Man's outfit, you become this person that no one recognizes when you go back," he said. "I know everyone so I'm pretty invisible there."

Last month, Sheeran explained that his proposal to Seaborn nearly didn't happen the way he'd planned while on the Norwegian-Swedish talk show Skavlan.

"Cherry's parents never married. They're now married, but they were together for 30 years. So she hasn't grown up thinking that marriage is important," he said. "So I was walking into it being like, 'I don't know if she's going to say yes.' I really didn't know."

She did, however, say yes and the couple who first met as children were engaged in 2017 and married in January 2019. They welcome daughter Lyra Antarctica in August 2020.

On Friday, the singer celebrated the release of his fourth studio album = (pronounced Equals) and told fans he thought this was his best work yet.