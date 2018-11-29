Ed Sheeran Posts Rare Photo with Fiancée Cherry as Couple Shows PDA in Matching Jerseys

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are a “Perfect” couple.

The “Shape of You” singer, 27, posted a sweet moment on his Instagram with his betrothed, 26, to whom he proposed in January after three years of dating.

In the new photo, the couple is seen wearing matching blue jerseys. Sheeran adorably wrapped his arms around Seaborn, who accessorized with a beanie, as they lovingly looked into each other’s eyes. Meanwhile, Seaborn’s engagement ring is peeking out from behind her fiancé’s back.

“Boi & gal,” the Grammy winner captioned the photo, adding a tractor emoji and tagging the photographer, Zakary Walters.

Just a few weeks after he popped the question earlier this year, Sheeran was spotted wearing a wedding band at a February concert in London, sparking rumors that they had already married. He performed at Indigo at the O2 as part of 2018s War Child BRITs Week, where his new accessory was hard to miss as he played guitar and sang for fans in an intimate show.

Just a couple days later, though, he dashed fans’ dreams of a secret wedding when he revealed that he was wearing the band because Seaborn made it for him.

EXCLUSIVE: @edsheeran on the new 'engagement' ring he's sporting on his left hand: 'Cherry made it for me herself, out of silver clay. I really like it. I haven't told anyone that, either!' pic.twitter.com/XC5SxywCsq — Lorraine (@lorraine) February 22, 2018

“I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way,” he explained to British talk show Lorraine. “Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it.”

A source previously told The Sun that Sheeran was “amused by the fuss [the ring has] caused, however has no intentions of taking it off.”

Sheeran and Seaborn, who has had a career as a risk advisory consultant, have known each other since high school and moved in together shortly before getting engaged. They began dating in the summer of 2015 after Sheeran’s BFF Taylor Swift hosted the duo during her famous Independence Day fête at her Rhode Island home.

“I’ve known Cherry since I was 11,” Sheeran told PEOPLE in 2017. “She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s Fourth of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”