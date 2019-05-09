Ed Sheeran Pushes Past Adele, One Direction Alums on List of Wealthiest British Musicians

The shape of Ed Sheeran’s bank account is looking pretty good.

The British musician increased his wealth by $103 million to a whopping $207 million this past year, pushing him ahead of stars like Adele and all five One Direction alums on the U.K. Sunday Times Rich List.

Sheeran, 28, landed at No. 17 on the list, while the “Hello” singer came in at No. 22, with $194 million — several notches below Sheeran, but still the highest-ranking female artist, according to Sky News.

Though he didn’t crack the Music Top 10, Sheeran did top the list of Wealthiest Young Musicians under age 30, with second-place Harry Styles’ wealth paling in comparison at $75 million. Adele topped the list last year.

The “Shape of You” singer spent much of 2018 going from city to city on his Divide world tour, which certainly added to his haul.

The BBC reports that Sheeran raked in more dough in 2018 than any other musician has in a single year on the back of the 94-date world tour, which pulled in a reported $442 million.

“A perfect year for Ed Sheeran has seen the flame-haired singer-songwriter earn more than any other musician has ever done in a year,” Robert Watts, who compiles the annual Sunday Times list, said, according to Billboard. “Modest, hard-working and still only 28 we believe he has the potential to become the first British musician to reach billionaire status [in British pounds].”

The star announced an upcoming single featuring Justin Bieber called “I Don’t Care” earlier this week.

Still, Sheeran’s wealth wasn’t enough to push him past veteran musicians like Andrew Lloyd-Webber, Paul McCartney, U2, Elton John and Mick Jagger, who rounded out the top 5.

Lloyd-Webber is worth an estimated $1 billion, while, to put it in perspective, Sting has $260 million to his name, earning him the No. 10 spot.

No. 10 on the Wealthiest Young Musicians list, meanwhile, is 25-year-old grime rapper Stormzy, with $20 million.