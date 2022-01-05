"I want to travel to every show as electric as possible," Ed Sheeran said of his touring plans

Ed Sheeran Says He Plans to Tour in an Electric Campervan — and Is Bringing Daughter Lyra!

Ed Sheeran and Becca D attend the MTV EMAs 2021 'Music for ALL' at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena on November 14, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary.

Ed Sheeran is ready to take his latest album on the road — and if he has his way, he'll be traveling as eco-friendly as possible!

The "Bad Habits" singer, 30, will embark on his Mathematics Tour in April starting in Dublin, and said that he's hoping to travel from show to show via electric campervan.

"We're going to try to do it on the train, or talking to VW about an electric campervan," he said on the Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist podcast. "I want to travel to every show as electric as possible."

For Sheeran, touring has certainly evolved since he started out in the business. While he used to cram several shows into one week, he now plays mostly weekends, giving him more flexibility.

"It was really a slog at the beginning of my career, 'cause you would play five shows in a row and it would be, split a minivan and you go," he recalled. "But the luxury of playing these large venues is no one goes mid-week, so they have to be weekends. So it's Friday, Saturday, every week. So I have the week at home, and then… we're gonna spend time in each city."

The British star also confirmed that he'll have a very special guest joining him this time around — his 17-month-old daughter Lyra Antarctica, whom he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn.

"[The baby] definitely comes with me on tour," he revealed.

Since releasing his fifth album = (titled Equals) in October, Sheeran said that he's been itching to get back on stage, and is eagerly awaiting his tour, which will take him to major European cities in the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France and more.

"I feel quite lost not being on stage, 'cause that's so much of my purpose," he told Geist. "I have been on stage since I was like, 11 years old, just constantly. Any stage there is, I would hop up and play, so I really, really like that gigs are back on and we're finding a way to do shows."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Ed Sheeran performs onstage as Ed Sheeran and Spotify celebrate the launch of his album = on November 07, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Spotify) Ed Sheeran | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

"I'm excited to get back on tour, and I can't see the tour stopping," he added. "I'm going to be going for a while."

Sheeran's campervan plan isn't the only environmentally friendly path he's taken as of late. The Grammy winner recently told BBC Radio London that he's "trying to buy as much land as possible and plant as many trees as possible" in an attempt to "rewild" the U.K.